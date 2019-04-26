She designed a lace dress for Madonna. Zurich-based fashion designer Ezgi Cinar talks about her famous clients, explains why she doesn't have any role models—and says the journalist is dressed “horribly.”

Fashion designer Ezgi Cinar on colors: “There are colors I don’t like on myself. But there isn’t a single color that I find absolutely awful in principle.”

Bötschi asks Ezgi Cinar: “I’m not saying whether Madonna paid for the dress”

An afternoon at the Park Hyatt Hotel in Zurich: Ezgi Cinar is waiting in the lounge. EA 45-minute interview with this exceptional figure in the Swiss fashion industry (of Turkish descent, lived in a hotel in Libya until the age of nine, and has been in Switzerland ever since).

So this is the woman who designed a crystal-encrusted “bespoke” dress for pop star Madonna. In Switzerland, actress Melanie Winiger and influencer Zoe Pastelle their dresses.

But Ezgi Cinar wants more; she wants her exquisite dresses to be worn by much more famous people. To that end, she has signed a contract with a public relations agency in Los Angeles.

Let's start with a few "either/or" questions. Just to get things going.

Ms. Cinar, today we're playing a Q&A game: Over the next 45 minutes, I’ll ask you as many questions as possible, and you’ll answer as quickly and spontaneously as you can …

… so I'll just answer with "yes" or "no." This is going to be exciting. (laughs)

… and if you don't like a question, just say "next."

Okay, let go.



Vivienne Westwood oder Victoria Beckham?



Vivienne Westwood.



Marc Jacobs oder Tom Ford?



Neither of them.



Yves Saint Laurent oder Karl Lagerfeld?



Yves Saint Laurent. Personally, I own a lot more shoes and bags from Chanel (Lagerfeld was Chanel’s creative director and head designer until his death, editor’s note), but I prefer the cool and sexy vibe of Yves Saint Laurent. It suits me better.



You're a guest at a party: How do you introduce yourself to someone who doesn't know you yet?



I say, “I’m Ezgi.” If someone eventually asks, “What do you do for a living?”—then I reply, “Clothes.” That’s my standard answer. If the person asks what exactly I do, I give them my website. A few days later, I often get a message saying, “Hey, that’s some serious stuff.” It’s worth continuing the conversation with these people. With everyone else, I don’t need to talk any further.



Why are there more world-famous male fashion designers than female ones?



I don't know.



Your role model?



I didn't.



“The 'The Fairy-Tale Princess's Recipe for Success" was the headline of a "Sonntagszeitung" profile about you. Would you like to be a princess?



I wouldn't describe myself as a princess, even though I might look like one in pictures sometimes. It's very flattering when someone says that to me. So I don't mind it, but I don't see myself that way. I'm far too independent for that, and I work way too much.





Ezgi Cinar on dreams: “I’ve always done whatever I wanted and made my dreams come true. Only one dream I had when I was four or five didn’t come true.” Ezgi Cinar on dreams: “I’ve always done whatever I wanted and made my dreams come true. Only one dream I had when I was four or five didn’t come true.” Image: zVg

What's your clothing size?



Minus zero zero.



What's your shoe size?



37.5.



Your favorite scent?



I'd rather not say that.



She had no idea how to answer the first few questions. Oh well, that was just a warm-up so far. We need more passion now. And some color.



What's your favorite color?



I have several—black, red, and pale pink.



Are there any colors you hate?



There are colors I don't like on myself. But there isn't a single color that I find absolutely awful in principle.



What color do you not like to wear?



Lila.

You have Turkish roots and lived with your parents in Libya.



That's right.

Your childhood—what was it like?



Great.

A chilly start. Ezgi Cinar makes good on her threat: kone word too many.

Is it really true that home economics was your favorite subject in school?



It wasn't my favorite subject, but I was good at it. My favorite subjects were math and art history.



What was your greatest, unfulfilled longing as a 14-year-old?



I don't know what it means to have unfulfilled longings.



Didn't you have any dreams as a teenager?



I've always done whatever I wanted and made my dreams come true. The only dream I had when I was four or five didn't come true.



Which one?



I wanted to become a secret agent.



When was the last time you felt intimidated by the big, wide world?



No.



Are you a brave person?



Yes.



Which of your character flaws are you most ashamed of?



I'm not ashamed of anything.



Is it really true that smiling makes you happy?



I can't answer that off the top of my head.



When did you discover your passion for fashion design?



For me, there wasn’t a specific day when I said or thought, “I want to design fashion.” That desire was simply always there. I always wanted to look different from everyone else. Mind you, I went to a school in Libya where wearing a school uniform was mandatory. So—aside from hair clips and socks—there weren’t many ways to stand out. We didn’t have a TV at home. So I wasn’t presented with images; instead, I created them myself in my head. Maybe that shaped who I am and is the reason why I design fashion today.



Now, for the first time, you can really feel it – the fashion designer’s passion, her fire.

The first piece of clothing you designed: What was it?



It all started when I began altering the clothes I bought. It used to be hard to find clothes in my size unless I wanted to shop in the children’s section. The very first piece of clothing I sewed myself… I think it was a skirt.



She is a fashion designer, has her own label, and works in “high fashion” …



… I don’t just call myself a fashion designer. I’m a creative director. I produce much more than just clothes. I decide what my website looks like. I decide what my PR looks like. I’m responsible for the visual style. I shoot all the photographs together with my best friend, Harun “Shark” Dogan. And I design the fabrics myself.



The only thing they don't seem to do is sew themselves. Right?



If I have to, I’ll even sew. Just recently, I was visiting a client in Beirut when a last-minute change had to be made. So I rolled up my sleeves and did it myself. Of course I can sew, but I just don’t have time for it—and certainly not for producing an entire collection.



Where do you get your clothes tailored?



In Turkey and Switzerland. I used to have my products manufactured only in Turkey, and later only in Switzerland. But I want to grow and expand, and the opportunities in Switzerland aren’t enough for that. That’s why I’ve moved part of my production back to Turkey.



Ezgi Cinar on her early years as a fashion designer: “It all started when I began altering the clothes I bought. Back then, it was already difficult to find clothes in my size unless I wanted to shop in the children’s section.” Image: zVg

What is your life motto?



I have several—the most important one is: I try to live every day as if it were my last. But even I don't always manage to do that.



What is your philosophy as a fashion designer?



I don't just want to create beautiful dresses. My goal is for a woman to look even more beautiful when she wears one of my dresses.



The ice seems to have been broken. The conversation flows, revealing humor, conviction, and a unique spirit. Finally.

In an interview, you said: “My label is my diary. I express my experiences through clothing.”



All of my collections to date are listed on my website. It all started in 2016 with the “Hero” theme, followed by “Home Far Away From Home,” and then came “Legends.” As I said, I grew up without a TV; instead, I read a lot and looked at comic books. These comic book heroes were the stars of my youth—and that’s how I came to name my first collection “Heros.” I constantly draw on parts of my life and incorporate them into my collections.



Where can you find inspiration?



To be honest, the creative process is the smallest part of my work. It accounts for maybe five percent of the time I invest in my fashion label. I’m a creative person, but I’m also a businesswoman. A collection has to be marketable, too.



What's your favorite tool to use at work?



Fabrics.



Proud of your handwriting?



Yes.



How much money does a woman need to spend, at a minimum, to buy a “high fashion” garment by Ezgi Cinar?



My demi-couture pieces range from 500 to 1,500 francs. Custom orders start at 3,000 francs—there’s no upper limit.



What is the most challenging part of your job?



That suppliers deliver on time so I can meet my deadlines.



Do you listen to music while creating new models?



Depro-Sound … no, no, that was a joke. Most of the time, I listen to a wide variety of music genres. Funnily enough, though, for each of my collections there’s a song that I play on repeat from morning till night while I’m designing, until everyone around me is practically going crazy.



What's the name of the song that inspired the current collection?



I’m not going to reveal that—but I can tell you which song I listened to while working on “Icon,” the title track of my latest collection... Uh, hold on, I need to look it up on my smartphone... there it is: “Thousand Eyes” by Of Monsters And Men.



Ezgi Cinar on the creative process: “To be honest, it’s the smallest part of my work. It’s maybe five percent of the time I invest in my fashion label. I’m a creative person, but I’m also a businesswoman. A collection has to sell, too.” Image: zVg

Do you like Madonna's music?



I don't listen to all their songs anymore, but when I was a teenager, I listened to their music over and over again.



Do you know Madonna personally?



No.



Is it really true that last spring you received a text message from Madonna asking you to design a dress for her to wear at the Billboard Music Awards?



The text message came from her stylist …



… and then you laughed and thought: nice joke.



No, I didn't think so. I took the commission seriously. I knew that text message was probably coming. My PR agency in Los Angeles had given me a heads-up and asked if I'd be willing to create a custom piece for Madonna—and I replied, "Yes, give it to me, baby."



How much did Madonna pay for that dress?



We didn’t even talk about the price at the beginning. With clothes for celebrities, it’s like this… well, I’ve never paid anyone for a famous person to wear one of my dresses. But I know that happens a lot. I could make my fashion label famous much faster if I paid the celebrities. Thankfully, though, I’ve never had to do that. But I’ll admit, if I had the chance to have a celebrity wear one of my dresses at the Oscars, I might just do it.



What exactly is Madonna's mission?



The stylist gave me Madonna's look and said it should have a Latin vibe. That was all the information I got.



What happened next?



I only had 24 hours to come up with a proposal. First, I drew a sketch, then I went to see my illustrator, Lynn Valance. Five minutes after I emailed her the illustration, I had the final commission.



After that, there seemed to be a problem …



… yes, there was no one in Switzerland who could deliver 6,000 Swarovski crystals to me right away over the Easter weekend for a crystal-embellished lace dress. So I had to fly to Turkey. Luckily, a seamstress there helped me make the dress. I barely slept at all for two days. After that, I even had to act as a courier because Madonna wanted the dress two days earlier than we’d agreed. So I took the dress to London myself.



Did you meet Madonna in person in London?



No—but it was in London that I really realized it for the first time: Damn, that dress really is for Madonna.



And now the question again: Did Madonna pay for the dress or not?



I'm not saying that.



Is it really true that you spend more than half your life on airplanes?



It's true—the most-viewed location on my Instagram Stories is Zurich Airport. (laughs)



On Madonna's Instagram account , her crystal-embellished "Bespoke" dress could be admired there several times afterward. How did that feel?



It felt good and made me proud.



What has happened since the story about the Madonna dress? Are you now constantly getting calls from famous women who want to buy dresses from you?



I milked the Madonna dress for all it was worth—across all platforms. My Instagram account has a pretty large reach, so it was clear that the news would spread quickly. In the first two days, I received ten interview requests.



Were any dresses ordered as well?



Yes—on the very first day it was announced that I would be designing a dress for Madonna, I received ten orders from private clients. Designing that dress was definitely worth it financially, and the commission also brought me an incredible amount of prestige.



Her Instagram posts are regularly liked by high-profile fellow designers such as Dolce & Gabbana or supermodels like Eva Herzigova. How much does that benefit you?



It used to make a huge difference when a well-known designer would repost my content. The next morning, I’d have dozens of new followers. Today, things are different. Just recently, two major accounts reposted my posts—the next day, I had maybe ten or twelve new followers. These days, people aren’t so quick to click the “Follow” button.



Which celebrity was the very first to wear one of your dresses at a public event?



Sibel Kekilli. The German actress wore a suit from my “Heros” collection at the Zurich Film Festival.



Is this success really what you want?



Yes. It's one of the reasons why I design clothes. I need famous people for my brand to be successful.



What was the finest dinner you've ever been invited to?



I have no idea.



What's it really like to live with all those famous people?



The more famous people are, the less pretentious they are. At least that’s been my experience so far—thank God.



Ezgi Cinar on the Madonna dress: “On the very first day it was announced that I would be designing a dress for Madonna, I received ten orders from private clients. Designing the dress was definitely worth it financially, and the commission also brought me an incredible amount of prestige...” Image: zVg

What does luxury mean to you personally?



I love luxury; I need it. The photos I post on Instagram might make it look like I’m constantly living the high life, but of course that’s not the case. After all, I only show what I want to show there. For example, I don’t show how, after working nonstop for two days in a tailor’s workshop in Turkey, I’m just hanging around like a dead fly…



… or when you're out shopping with your 17-year-old daughter?



My daughter is not the subject of this interview.



What's the difference between style and fashion?



You can buy fashion. But you can only buy style if you have enough money to hire a good stylist. I admire people who have style and who know exactly what suits them. I think it’s great when someone stands up and says, “This is me; this is my style.” Many women today wear a uniform. They may think they’re incredibly unique because they’re carrying a Celine bag—but that has nothing to do with style.



You'll have to explain that.



It's a style dictated by fashion magazines. But I like people who express their own style, whether I like it or not. That's admirable.



What am I wearing?



Horrible.

Honest Ezgi Cinar. The journalist doesn't let on. He smiles bravely.

This is the first time I've seen you, I didn't Google you before our meeting, and I don't know what else you usually wear.



What exactly do you find so awful about my choice of clothes?



I don't like the fabric of your T-shirt. And I don't think the fringes on your striped jacket are very nice either.



My white T-shirt was made in Bangladesh. I bought it in a two-pack for 24.90 francs. I wonder how it’s possible to produce and sell T-shirts for so little money?



Apparently, it's possible. But I know what you're getting at… It comes at the expense of many poor people. I wonder how much the seamstress in Bangladesh who sewed that shirt together earns? Here, we wouldn't tolerate working conditions like that.



Up to 14 collections a year are designed to entice female consumers to shop at stores like Mango and Zara: this is called “fast fashion.” Is this the future of fashion?



I don’t think much of that at all. I’m strongly opposed to fast fashion. The apparel industry puts an enormous strain on the environment. I think it’s terrible that we’re buying more and more clothes, while at the same time the average lifespan of a garment has dropped significantly. Particularly bad are those fashion items that get thrown away after just one season. It really makes me angry when colleagues who could afford better buy cheap items, wear them only two or three times, and then toss them away.



Do you often have arguments with your friends about this?



More in the past, less now—that has to do with the fact that I no longer have any close female friends who aren't sensitive about this topic.

I also set an example for my daughter by treating fashion with care …



… I thought your daughter wasn't supposed to be a topic in this interview.

Yes, you can write that.



What does your daughter think of your work?



She thinks I work way too much. At the same time, she thinks it's super cool that I know exactly what I want.



What else are you doing to combat fast fashion?



With my own brand, I try to take a different approach—even if that can be difficult at times. For example, I don't have any pre-production runs made for my collections; I only produce what has actually been ordered.



Well, despite our initial reluctance, we've actually covered quite a lot. And learned a lot, too. On to the final round!

What fashion item is a must-have for every woman?



A white blouse.



And what part is a man?



A perfectly fitted jacket.



Ezgi Cinar on luxury: “I like luxury; I need it. The photos I post on Instagram might make it look like I’m constantly living the high life, but of course that’s not the case. I only show what I want to show there.” Image: zVg

Which fashion trend do you really dislike?



I have a hard time with fashion that looks like trash—and apparently is trash—but is sold at an exorbitant price.



Which brands are you talking about?



I don't want to name any specific brands, but there are several brands that take their customers for fools. They sell cheaply made stuff at extremely high prices.



What animal is more beautiful than a human?



Flamingos, peacocks, and panthers—I actually think animals are more elegant than people.



Your personal fashion disaster?



Oh, there were quite a few. I made my absolute worst fashion faux pas when I was a teenager: At a techno party, I actually wore hot pants and white gloves with a neon orange bra. Thank goodness Instagram didn't exist back then.



Is it really true that women talk about men's feet?



Yes.



Which style of Füdli is especially popular with women right now?



Your butt has to be firm.



Knackarsch?



I think if your butt is firm, it's also tight. (laughs)



To wrap things up, let's go over four fashion trends, and you can briefly share your thoughts on each: the miniskirt.



I love it. I only wear Superminis myself.



Leggins …

… are okay, but only if you have the right figure.



Anzug.

I love it too. I'm into the "tight ass" look on guys. And most importantly: clean shoes.

Krawatte.

I don't mind, but it's not necessary.

Several well-known fashion brands are currently launching the women's tie.

Not me.



"Bluewin" editor Bruno Bötschi regularly interviews well-known personalities for the question-and-answer game "Bötschi Asks." Bötschi has extensive experience with interviews. For the magazine "Schweizer Familie," he oversaw the "Traumfänger" series for many years. For that series, he asked over 200 people the same question: “As a child, you have many dreams—do you remember them?” The book based on the “Traumfänger” series was published by Applaus Verlag in Zurich. It is available in bookstores. Image: zVg

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