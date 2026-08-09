A fake employee ID card gave him access to free flights for years. Canadian Dallas Pokornik used it to fly on three airlines. Now he faces trial.

He now faces up to 20 years in prison

He now faces up to 20 years in prison Fake Pilot Scams His Way Into Hundreds of Free Flights

Here's what it's all about A Canadian man fraudulently obtained free flights for years by posing as a pilot.

To do so, he used a fake employee ID card.

He now faces up to 20 years in prison. Summary created with

A former Canadian flight attendant posed as a pilot for years, fraudulently obtaining hundreds of free flights. Dallas Pokornik, a 34-year-old from Toronto, has now pleaded guilty to fraud in a U.S. federal court in Hawaii.

According to court documents, Pokornik used a fake employee ID card for his scam. Between January 2020 and October 28, 2024, he is alleged to have used it to obtain free flights from three different airlines. The three airlines in question are based in the U.S.

Pokornik had been charged in October 2025. After his arrest in Panama, he was extradited to the United States, where he now faced trial in federal court in the state of Hawaii. As part of his plea agreement with the prosecution, the Canadian also agreed to pay damages to the three affected airlines.

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Faces a Long Prison Sentence

"Travel security protocols help protect our citizens and visitors," said U.S. Attorney Ken Sorenson. Anyone who circumvents these security measures should expect to be held accountable.

The investigation was conducted by Homeland Security Investigations (HSI), with support from the U.S. Marshals Service and international partners. CJ Ammons of HSI Honolulu described the guilty plea as the result of close cooperation among the agencies involved.

Pokornik is scheduled to appear before U.S. District Judge Shanlyn A. S. Park on December 8 for sentencing. He faces up to 20 years in prison, a fine of up to $250,000, and subsequent supervised release.

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