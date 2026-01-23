In Fanny Desarzens’ third novel, quiet snapshots of everyday life come together to form a family saga. *What Remains of All This*, freshly translated by Claudia Steinitz, paints a portrait of several lives.

Fanny Desarzens has written her third novel, *Was von all dem bleibt*. In it, the main characters have little control over their fates; rather, their fates simply befall them. (File photo)

Landscapes. Rooms. Eye colors. Fanny Desarzens zooms in closely as she traces a family history in French-speaking Switzerland across several generations. The family is not extraordinary; it could be one of thousands. This has long been clear, and the novel addresses it directly: “One might think there’s nothing to tell about people like them. But you can describe the little things—all the little things.”

Across more than 144 pages, Fanny Desarzens weaves all these small details into a larger whole, creating—in astonishingly few words—a portrait of several lives that intertwine, follow one another, and are interdependent.

Show what it is

In these stories, the main characters do not so much shape their own destinies as simply have them happen to them. For example, when a man realizes he is repeating his father’s mistakes and is, once again, constantly absent—even though he had resolved to do the opposite. Or when a dream of having a private retreat is thwarted by bureaucratic requirements. Or when an unexpected illness is diagnosed, and frustration and anger flare up briefly, but everything nevertheless takes its course. A certain resignation sets in, though the next generation always promises a gentle new beginning—which doesn’t always materialize.

The author depicts these lives through snapshots, using clear sentences and brief scenes that show what is, leaving the “why” up to the reader. The most common way a sentence begins in the book is probably “There was”: a simple observation. A fact from which the next one follows.

Through this narrative style, the novel defies expectations of suspense, dramatic structure, or even drama. Her debut novel, *Die Berghütte* (*The Mountain Hut*), earned the author—born in 1993—comparisons to C.F. Ramuz, which may be due to the language, whose austerity is reflected in the Alpine setting of both Ramuz’s and Desarzens’ works. Now Desarzens tells a story set at lower altitudes, one that is more private and intimate. Unlike in Ramuz’s work, references to society and social politics (“Derborence” or, as recently translated, “Dorf im Himmel”) remain merely hinted at in the background.

What remains of “What Remains of All This” are images: neatly arranged, still, and tinged with a hint of melancholy.*

*This article by Ramon Juchli, Keystone-SDA, was produced with the support of the Gottlieb and Hans Vogt Foundation.