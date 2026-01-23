Hundreds of kilometers of steppe, spectacular canyons, and plenty of potholes: A trip through Kazakhstan is pure adventure—and yet absolutely magical.

From Canyons to Mountain Lakes Fed up with the U.S.? This country is a surprising road trip paradise

Here's what it's all about In many places, Kazakhstan's landscapes are reminiscent of the vast natural landscapes of the United States.

Instead of the Grand Canyon, the Rocky Mountains, and the Badlands, Scharyn Canyon, the Kolsai Lakes, and Boszhira await.

A road trip offers more solitude, more adventure, and significantly fewer crowds of tourists. Summary created with

With its national parks, endless highways, and spectacular landscapes, the U.S. is considered a dream destination for road trips. But more and more Swiss people are avoiding the country due to President Trump’s political agenda. Anyone who wants to drive through spectacular canyons, over mountain passes, through forests, and across deserts this summer will find a surprisingly similar setting in Kazakhstan. With an extra dose of adventure: Instead of highways, there are a few more potholes here.

Grasses dance in the wind

Both Kazakhstan and the United States span vast areas in the mid-latitudes of the Northern Hemisphere. This has given rise to similar climate and vegetation zones—ranging from endless grasslands to arid deserts and snow-capped mountains. But hardly any landscape conveys a greater sense of freedom than the Kazakh steppe.

Horses are a common sight on the steppes of Kazakhstan. Jenny Wagner

Endless grasslands stretch to the horizon, while the blades of grass sway in the wind like waves on the sea. For hours, a green plain rolls by the car window—no hills, no forests, sometimes not a single house in sight. It’s a feeling reminiscent of the prairies of Kansas or Nebraska. The regions around Kostanai and Akmola are particularly impressive, where the steppe reveals its full grandeur.

Scharyn Canyon Instead of the Grand Canyon

Admittedly, the Scharyn Canyon can’t compete with the Grand Canyon in terms of size. Nevertheless, the gorges—which are up to 300 meters deep—and the glowing red rock formations are strikingly reminiscent of Arizona’s landscapes. Especially at sunset, the canyon transforms into a spectacle of red, orange, and gold hues. Like its famous American counterpart, Scharyn Canyon also offers numerous hiking trails.

The big difference: Instead of sharing a viewpoint with thousands of other visitors, you often have the spectacular landscape almost all to yourself. There’s just one thing you shouldn’t underestimate: The midday sun can beat down mercilessly here, too.

Rocky Mountains Feeling an den Kolsai Lakes

A turquoise lake, snow-capped mountains: The Rocky Mountains have become synonymous with mountain landscapes. We’re all familiar with the images from Banff or Jasper in Canada. When you see the Kolsai Lakes, you’d have to look twice to realize you’re not on the North American continent.

These beautiful mountain lakes lie in the heart of Kazakhstan, surrounded by green coniferous forests and dramatic mountain landscapes. This is a clear sign that Kazakhstan borders China. With alpine hiking trails, mountain lakes, and ski resorts, the region around the Tian Shan Mountains feels like a mix of the Rocky Mountains and the Sierra Nevada.

The Tian Shan Mountains on the border with China. Jenny Wagner

But be warned: To reach “Big Almaty Lake,” you’ll have to hike 8 kilometers up into the mountains. Starting in 2024, cars won’t be allowed to drive all the way to the top. On weekends, the nature park around Big Almaty Lake is a popular gathering spot for many city dwellers from Almaty. And they picnic differently than Western tourists are used to. Anyone hiking here in nature will smell shashlik and beshbarmak wafting from all directions. But since Kazakhs are very hospitable, there’s a good chance you’ll be invited to join them.

The Mysterious Kaindy Lake Instead of Lake Crescent in Washington

The landscape of Almaty Province bears a striking resemblance to that of Washington State. This is especially true when you wander through the mystical forests, which are reminiscent of the backdrop of a fantasy movie.

There really is a mystery at Kaindy Lake. In the middle of the azure-blue lake lies a submerged forest that never decays. It’s almost as if time has stood still in the lake. The reason for this is the lake’s water temperature: Since the mountain lake never warms up to more than 6 degrees, the forest in the middle of the lake has been literally “preserved.”

Boszhira Valley: Badlands Without the Tourist Crowds

A night in the Boszhira Valley feels like you've landed on the moon. In reality, however, you're walking through the remnants of an ancient underwater world.

The spectacular chalk cliffs of the Boszhira Valley date back to a time when a vast ocean covered large parts of Central Asia. When the water receded millions of years ago, it left behind bizarre rock formations, sheer cliffs, and table mountains that now rise from the barren landscape.

Fossilized algae, clams, mollusk remains, and even ancient shark teeth can still be found in the region. The scenery is reminiscent of the Badlands in the United States, but the bright chalk cliffs make it seem even more surreal and almost otherworldly.

Having explored both countries on a road trip, I can say this: Kazakhstan’s natural scenery may be reminiscent of the U.S., but it has far more to offer than just its American-style landscapes.

Amid singing dunes, futuristic cities, and the last true wild horses on Earth, countless experiences await that you won’t find anywhere else. You can find a personal travelogue and more inspiration for a trip through Central Asia’s largest country at mycation.