The 121st edition of the Marché-Concours horse fair in Saignelégier, in the canton of Jura, attracted around 40,000 visitors. The canton of Bern’s first appearance as a guest of honor sparked protests, which, however, remained peaceful.

The Canton of Bern was invited to the National Horse Market as a guest of honor for the first time. This was made possible because the decades-long dispute over the affiliation of the Bernese Jura is now considered settled—as of the beginning of 2026, the municipality of Moutier, formerly part of the Bernese Jura, transferred to the canton of Jura.

This first-time event caused a stir but did not disrupt the proceedings. Both the technical organization and the collaboration between the two cantons went very well, said Vincent Wermeille, president of the organizing committee, to the Keystone-SDA news service. The police presence had been increased compared to previous years.

Side Events

The pro-Jura group Bélier and the autonomists from Belprahon carried out peaceful protests. For example, banners were hung along the road to Saignelégier bearing slogans such as “Let’s liberate Belprahon.” The village is located near Moutier and, in 2017, had rejected becoming part of the Jura by a narrow majority.

Near the entrance area, the Béliers also displayed a mural depicting the history of the canton of Jura. They also briefly raised a flag depicting a ram ramming a bear into the Bern coat of arms. The group had considered the Canton of Bern’s participation as a guest of honor to be premature.

"It wouldn't have always been conceivable"

Bern Federal Councilor Albert Rösti, for his part, welcomed this historic first in his speech delivered during the ceremony. The invitation symbolizes the institutional end of the Jura Question and “would not always have been conceivable,” he said. The Marché-Concours impressively demonstrated that “the painful times of disagreement are behind us.”

Rösti also addressed the planned subsidy cuts for the Swiss Freiberger Association, which he chaired before his election to the Federal Council—the breeding association will receive nearly 100,000 francs less next year than originally planned. According to the Federal Council, livestock farmers continue to enjoy “broad political support.”

He went on to emphasize that this reduction was not due to federal cost-cutting measures. Rather, it was related to new regulations that, for example, revised the maximum allowable amount.

The Federal Council Is Represented Twice

In addition to Rösti, Elisabeth Baume-Schneider, the first and so far only female Federal Councilor from the Jura, was also present in Saignelégier. It is extremely rare for two members of the Federal Government to attend the Marché-Concours; last year, no Federal Councilor was present.

During the official part of the ceremony, the “Rauracienne,” the anthem of the Canton of Jura, was played as usual. During the chorus, which includes the line “Come together and hold hands,” Baume-Schneider and Pierre Alain Schnegg, President of the Bern cantonal government, shook hands. The anthem calls for the unity of the entire Jura region, “from Lake Biel to the gates of France.”