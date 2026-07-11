The battle against the flames continues in Andalusia. About 500 emergency responders are on the scene. Identifying the victims is proving difficult.

Here's what it's all about At least twelve people have lost their lives in the devastating wildfire in southern Spain.

The fire continues to spread, but according to emergency responders, higher humidity and lighter winds have made it easier to fight the blaze.

The flames blazed not far from popular Mediterranean beaches such as Playa de Mojácar. Summary created with

The devastating wildfire in southern Spain, which has claimed at least twelve lives, has continued to spread. The flames have already destroyed 6,600 hectares of forest and scrubland in the Andalusian province of Almería, according to the state-run TV station RTVE. The report cited a spokesperson for the approximately 500 emergency responders in the area around the towns of Los Gallardos and Bédar, about 70 kilometers northeast of the provincial capital, Almería.

However, the situation has recently taken a turn for the better. According to emergency responders, higher humidity and lighter winds have made firefighting efforts easier. Félix Bolaños, the central government’s Minister to the President, said at the command center that parts of the fire had already been largely brought under control, but that the situation remained difficult in some areas. The A7 highway, which had been partially closed on Friday, has been reopened.

Tourists Were Also Evacuated

The flames raged not far from popular Mediterranean beaches such as Playa de Mojácar. Nearly 1,500 people were forced to evacuate their homes and a campground, including tourists, mainly from the United Kingdom. A broken power line is suspected to be the cause of the fire.

Many of the victims were trapped by the flames on the streets during the night leading into Friday—just a few hours after the fire broke out—and perished. According to authorities, these were people who were trying to flee the flames but chose the wrong escape route. Eight people were seriously injured.

There are likely several foreigners among the dead

Based on various pieces of evidence, the authorities believe it is almost certain that several British and Belgian nationals are among the dead. However, they must wait for the victims to be identified. They said the identification process is proving difficult.

Meanwhile, the search for possible additional victims continued. The Guardia Civil (Civil Guard) focused its efforts on the town of Bédar, where, according to authorities, the fire spread particularly suddenly and rapidly. Emergency responders systematically searched each house there one by one. According to official reports, the search for 23 people is still ongoing. However, only seven missing persons reports have been filed so far.

Spain, along with its Iberian neighbor Portugal and other European countries, has been plagued by a series of wildfires for weeks. Since the beginning of the year, large-scale fires in Spain alone have already destroyed more than 60,000 hectares of land, according to data from the European Commission’s Forest Fire Information System (EFFIS).