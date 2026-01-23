In his August 1 speech in Düdingen, Fribourg, Federal Councilor Ignazio Cassis compared Switzerland to a field in need of care. He called on the nation to take care of the country and described neutrality as an active means of ensuring our prosperity.

“Switzerland doesn’t just fall from the sky. It is cultivated,” Foreign Minister Cassis said on Saturday morning, according to the text of his speech. He referred to farmers in this country who were worried about the drought—and to people in other countries who were looking up at the same sky out of fear of missiles.

For us, it’s a part of everyday life for families to get together and for children to play. “But that’s no longer the norm everywhere,” Cassis said. These increasingly unstable times serve as a reminder that Switzerland must be nurtured through hard work, trust, and patience.

"Neutrality is not an end in itself"

Neutrality also requires this kind of patience, he said, referring to the neutrality initiative that will be put to a vote in September. For him, the key point is: “Our neutrality is not an end in itself.” Rather, it is a means to freedom, security, and prosperity. It means being able to observe the situation and take action when Switzerland is needed.

Cassis delivered his speech at a farm in the German-speaking part of the Fribourg Mittelland, in both languages in keeping with the host canton. There, the true guests of honor—in the words of the foreign minister—“were not the Federal Councilors, but the cows.” He found that reassuring, especially since Switzerland doesn’t begin in Bern. Rather, it begins in a place like Düdingen, “where people get up early, work hard, and take on responsibility.”

The Federal Council concluded with an appeal to pass on to our children a country just as beautiful as the one we inherited. Just as a harvest is prepared, protected, and passed on, so too must we treat Switzerland.