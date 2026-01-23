Severe wildfires are currently raging in popular tourist destinations along the French west coast. Vacationers from Switzerland were not spared either: Dozens had to be evacuated from the area around Cap-Ferret.

Vacation Paradise in Flames: Wildfires are spreading rapidly along the French west coast, forcing many Swiss tourists to flee the popular beach resort at Cap-Ferret.

Insurance For many Swiss people, vacations in France come to an abrupt end

About 65 members of the Touring Club Switzerland (TCS) have been affected by the wildfires in the Gironde region of France, the Touring Club Switzerland told the Keystone-SDA news agency on Friday.

Most of the calls received by the operations center come from travelers in the Cap-Ferret area. Since the forest fires began in France, the TCS has been receiving regular requests for assistance from travelers who have had to cut their vacations short or have been evacuated. Most of them were able to take their belongings with them before leaving. There were no injuries or fatalities among those affected.

The Federal Department of Foreign Affairs (FDFA) is also closely monitoring the current situation. However, the FDFA is not currently aware of any Swiss citizens affected, as a spokeswoman said in response to an inquiry.

Fire Is a Key Factor in Vacation Planning

The TCS assists its members in finding alternative accommodations if they wish to continue their stay. If the vacation is cut short, the TCS may cover the costs for the unused portion of the stay. However, travelers often arrange to continue their vacation at another location on their own.

Since the outbreak of the wildfires, the Swiss Travel Association (SRV) has noted an increased demand for information among travelers. Travelers are feeling uncertain, and there is also a certain reluctance to make new bookings for the areas directly affected.

When planning vacations, natural events such as wildfires, heat waves, or water shortages play a greater role today than they did a few years ago. The SRV reported, in response to an inquiry, that people are increasingly seeking advice from travel experts.

However, the association did not observe a general shift away from popular vacation destinations such as France, Spain, or Italy.

Tens of Thousands Evacuated in France

According to the French interior minister, 50,000 hectares of forest have already been affected by fires this year. Due to the spreading fires along the Atlantic coast, a total of about 63,000 people had to be evacuated. Those most affected were tourists at campgrounds and vacation resorts in the Bordeaux region.

Firefighting efforts proved difficult due to high temperatures and wind. Thousands of firefighters battled the flames, supported by firefighting aircraft from several European countries. In response, France is now converting a military transport aircraft into a firefighting aircraft.