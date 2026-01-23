Two Romanians are alleged to have forced a man in Munich to donate a kidney and to have held him captive. They have now been arrested in Romania. The arrest warrant was issued by Germany.

At the request of the Munich Public Prosecutor's Office, suspects have been arrested in Romania who are alleged to have forced a person in Germany to donate a kidney.

In Romania, a man and a woman have been arrested on suspicion of forcing another man to donate his kidney in Germany for transplant purposes. According to the DIICOT prosecutor’s office in Bucharest, which handles organized crime, a European arrest warrant requested by Munich authorities was thus executed.

A spokeswoman for the Munich Public Prosecutor's Office confirmed the arrests in response to an inquiry from dpa and announced that she would request extradition. A judge in Timisoara (Temesvar), in western Romania, will now decide on the extradition of the arrested Romanians to Germany.

DIICOT reported that those arrested were “prominent members” of a “criminal group” in Timisoara. They are accused of “aggravated human trafficking for the purpose of organ harvesting.” According to Romanian media reports, the suspects are a married couple.

Victim Was Blackmailed With Threats Against His Parents

According to DIICOT, the arrested man needed a donor organ due to a serious kidney condition and, together with the woman, forced the victim—who was also from Romania—to agree to donate his kidney, blackmailing him with the threat that his parents in Romania might be killed.

The victim was reportedly held captive in an apartment in Munich. The suspects allegedly took his identification documents and prevented him from having any contact with his family. In addition, the victim was forced to work for the suspects without pay and to sign car purchase contracts. The kidney donation took place at a German hospital. During the procedure, the victim falsely claimed to be a nephew of one of the suspects.

The suspects have now been apprehended in the small town of Caransebes in southwestern Romania. Back in March of this year, Romanian investigators had already conducted house searches in nearby Timisoara, where the group owns several properties. At the same time, house searches were also carried out in Munich, as confirmed by the public prosecutor’s office in the Bavarian capital.