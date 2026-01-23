The Kunstmuseum Bern and the Museum Franz Gertsch in Burgdorf are dedicating a major retrospective to Franz Gertsch. The Bern native is considered a pioneer of photorealism and a master of modern woodcut. He gained international recognition for his large-format works.

The Kunstmuseum Bern and the Museum Franz Gertsch are dedicating a comprehensive retrospective to Franz Gertsch (1930–2022), the Bernese pioneer of photorealism and master of modern woodcut. Franz Gertsch (right) is pictured here standing in front of his photorealistic portrait “Johanna.” (Archive photo)

The two-part retrospective “Franz Gertsch. Blow-Up” offers an overview of six decades of Gertsch’s (1930–2022) artistic career. The Kunstmuseum Bern is presenting nearly 40 paintings in the exhibition, which opens on Friday. They trace Gertsch’s evolution from his realistic beginnings through nearly abstract works and iconic pieces depicting the youth and music scenes of the 1970s to the portraits, family portraits, and epic depictions of nature in his late work.

The second part will be on display in Burgdorf starting September 19 at the Franz Gertsch Museum, which opened in 2002.

Gertsch’s work straddles the line between attention to detail and monumentality, close-up views and distant perspectives, and humanity and nature. It impresses with its scale, photographic precision, and immersive effect, as noted by the Kunstmuseum Bern.

The retrospective was developed by the Louisiana Museum of Modern Art in Denmark in close collaboration with the artist and his family, and was most recently on view at the Deichtorhallen in Hamburg.