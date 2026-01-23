Starting today, the UNESCO World Heritage Committee is reviewing new nominations for inclusion on the list of cultural and natural heritage sites during its session, which will last just under two weeks. The committee will continue to meet in the South Korean coastal city of Busan through July 29 to award the coveted designations. From Germany, the Zehlendorf Forest Settlement in southwest Berlin is in the running. This is not a standalone nomination, but rather an extension of the existing World Heritage site “Berlin Modernist Settlements.”

“The Berlin Modernist housing estates are outstanding examples of urban development and an urban planning and cultural treasure with international appeal,” says Berlin’s Senator for Urban Development, Christian Gaebler (SPD). The Waldsiedlung Zehlendorf is considered a global pioneer in the implementation of social housing. The Bauhaus housing estate—built about a hundred years ago and popularly known as the “Papageiensiedlung”—is considered to have a good chance of being recognized by UNESCO.

Six housing estates associated with so-called Berlin Modernism have been designated as World Heritage Sites since 2008, including the Britz housing estate in Neukölln—popularly known as the “Hufeisensiedlung”—and the Siemensstadt housing estate. A distinctive feature of the Waldsiedlung Zehlendorf is that it is not only well-preserved but also the largest of all the Berlin Modernism housing estates in terms of area. Also part of the Waldsiedlung is the shopping street at the Onkel Toms Hütte subway station—the revolutionary concept of connecting a shopping center directly to a subway station was unique worldwide at the time.

World War II Battlefields Under Scrutiny

Among the more than 30 new nominations is France’s bid to have the D-Day landing beaches in Normandy recognized as a UNESCO World Heritage Site. On June 6, 1944, Allied soldiers landed there during World War II. The nomination includes the five historic landing beaches—Utah, Omaha, Gold, Juno, and Sword Beach—as well as other memorial sites associated with the Allied landing.

D-Day marked the beginning of Europe’s liberation from the ravages of German Nazism, starting from the west. At that time, the Allied forces consisted primarily of Americans, British, Canadians, Poles, and French. About 3,100 landing craft carrying more than 150,000 soldiers set out for northern France. Thousands of them died.

53 World Heritage Sites are considered to be at risk

Another key topic of the conference is how to ensure the long-term preservation of World Heritage sites. Currently, 53 of them are classified as endangered. In addition to armed conflicts, World Heritage sites are increasingly threatened by the effects of climate change. Construction projects and natural disasters also jeopardize their preservation. Of the 52 cultural heritage sites and 3 natural heritage sites in Germany, none is considered to be in immediate danger.

Among the 1,248 cultural and natural sites registered in 170 countries are the Pyramids of Giza in Egypt, Australia’s Great Barrier Reef, and the Inca city of Machu Picchu in Peru. A decision on the application for the recognition of the Waldsiedlung Zehlendorf is expected on July 27.