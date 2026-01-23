A planned test flight of the largest rocket system ever built was aborted shortly before launch. “Some engines failed to ignite, triggering an automatic launch abort,” SpaceX CEO Elon Musk wrote on the X platform.

Elon Musk wants to go to Mars with his giant rocket. Twelve tests have already been conducted, with mixed results. Another test could not take place as planned.

"Hopefully, the next launch attempt will take place in a few days." The giant rocket last completed a test flight in May—its twelfth overall.

Although a few engines had failed during the test, it otherwise proceeded largely according to plan. This was the first time that “Version 3” of the Starship had been used. According to the company, this is a completely redesigned version of the giant rocket, with improvements in areas such as design and performance.

The Starship is headed for the Moon and Mars

The U.S. space agency NASA plans to send astronauts to the Moon using the Starship, while SpaceX aims to eventually reach Mars with it. The rocket system is taller than the Statue of Liberty in New York. It consists of two parts that separate after launch: the Super Heavy booster, which is about 70 meters long, and the upper stage—also called Starship—which measures about 50 meters. Both parts are designed to be reused at some point after returning to Earth.

The rocket system was first tested in April 2023—and at that time, it exploded completely after just a few minutes. In subsequent tests, the upper stage reached the edge of space and made a controlled splashdown in the Indian Ocean. However, several test flights fell significantly short of expectations.

SpaceX recently completed the largest initial public offering to date, but its stock price had recently fallen below the offering price.