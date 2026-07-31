Unbelievable but true: Gucci has recently launched a pet collection. The Italian fashion house now offers collars, leashes, coats, and accessories for four-legged friends.

The Gucci ad for the new pet collection, which was launched a few days ago.

The major international fashion houses are known for coming up with totally crazy ideas every now and then. In fact, there’s hardly a luxury label that hasn’t tried to break with convention in one way or another in recent years.

However, for those who now believe that the executives at the Italian fashion house Gucci are, with their latest Collection for four-legged pets completely losing it—let’s just say: not a chance!

Rather, the luxury brand is returning to its roots. The collection is even a tribute to the company's founder.

Gucci and Equestrian Sports

And here's how it all began: The fashion house was founded in 1921 by Guccio Gucci, a master saddler from Florence. His very first designs were also inspired by equestrian sports.

101 years later, the luxury brand is once again turning its attention to animals—but this time, to pets. And in a different way. Gucci has launched its first pet collection. Leashes, coats, and collars featuring the interlocking double-G logo are now available for dogs and cats.

A sparkly collar for a cat or a padded little coat for a dog is no longer a rarity. Even a certain Harald Glööckler sells extravagant dog beds.

When it comes to the well-being of their four-legged friends, some pet owners are happy to spend a little more.

For cuddly cats and divas

However, it’s likely that only a few animal lovers will be able to afford Gucci’s pet collection. That’s because the prices are extremely steep.

A collar for a small cat costs 320 francs. And even a pet T-shirt made of striped cotton will set you back more than 200 francs. A dog bed featuring the aforementioned G-Print is even more expensive—costing over 7,000 francs.

Gucci promises that the “Pet Collection” highlights “the unique traits of every dog and cat—from playful cuddle bugs to sassy divas.” Well then, let’s see just how enthusiastic pet owners in Switzerland are about this animal-themed collection.