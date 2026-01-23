Host Gülsha Adilji talks about how she deals with creepy guys, shares who her favorite people are, and reveals why she never wants to be on stage while under the influence of alcohol again.

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The “Bank” restaurant on Helvetiaplatz in Zurich, shortly after 10 a.m.: The journalist’s cell phone beeps. A text message from Gülsha Adilji: “I took my time getting here. I’m on my way.”

Well, there are worse things than waiting for Ms. Adilji. A few minutes later she’s already sitting there: the woman we’re talking about today. In the flesh. Less than 70 centimeters away. She’s smiling.

Ms. Adilji, I’ll be asking you as many questions as possible over the next 30 minutes. And please answer as briefly and quickly as possible. If you don’t like a question, just say “next”.

Okay—so first I'll think carefully about exactly what I want to say. Or I'll repeat the question every time so I have more time to come up with a good answer... and what's the name of this show again?

Which word comes to mind more quickly in Turkish than in German?

Kalp—that means “heart.”

Gülsha, your first name—what does it mean?



Königsrose.

When was the last time you were given roses?

Probably at some event I hosted.

Do you hate flowers?

No. Given the way cut flowers are grown, I’m pretty indifferent toward them. Flowers don’t mean that much to me that I’d treat myself to buying them as a guilty pleasure.

Do you enjoy riding public transportation?

I make a distinction between trams and trains. Trams are too slow for my taste, so I get around town by bike. I think traveling on the SBB, on the other hand, is fantastic—except between Zurich and Bern.

Have you ever been stuck in an elevator?

Unfortunately not. I have a romanticized idea of getting stuck in an elevator.

The journalist, who was locked in a restroom for ten minutes at a restaurant in Spain a few years ago and is still almost traumatized by the experience, doesn't ask any questions—he simply doesn't want to ask any more.

Her mother is from Pristina, but she is originally from Turkey.

That's right.

Her father grew up as an Albanian in a Serbian village near the Kosovar border.

Correct.

When was the last time you visited your parents’ home countries of your parents?



Ten years ago.

Always a good idea: step on the gas.

Would you rather go to the hair salon or for a dental cleaning?

Hairdresser.

How many cosmetic surgeries have you had so far?

When I was 17 or 18, I had several jaw surgeries—for cosmetic reasons. It was related to my teeth. If my jaw had been moved back, surgery wouldn't have been necessary, but it wouldn't have looked as good.

What's your favorite place in Niederuzwil in the Toggenburg region?

During my childhood and teenage years, I spent my summers at the pool and my winters at the ice rink and the Jucker.

What is a "Jucker"?

A place not far from Niederuzwil, between the Thur River and a patch of woods. That's where we used to hang out as teenagers.

If a tourist happened to end up in Niederuzwil, what would you show them?

I'd go with him to Café Stadler to eat ice cream, because when I was a kid, I thought they had the best ice cream in the world there. I’d go for a walk with him in one of the forests around Niederuzwil, and then I’d go somewhere to have a beer.

Gülsha Adilji on her favorite TV show: “Dog Whisperer Cesar Millan. His show airs on Sky on Sundays, and if I happen to be visiting my sister then, I might end up watching Millan and his dogs all day long.” Photo: Mirjam Kluka

Dark oder Happy Valley?

I have no idea; I'm not familiar with those two Netflix series.

What's your favorite TV show?

Dog Whisperer Cesar Millan. His show airs on Sky on Sundays, and if I happen to be visiting my sister at that time, I might end up watching Millan and his dogs all day long.

In a nutshell: What makes for well-produced TV entertainment?

TV entertainment has to be smart and funny. It has to take a stand—and that message has to come across in a natural way.

Who is the bigger narcissist: You or Roger Schawinski?

Roger Schawinski

Your constant flirting with other employers: How much do you want to be hired on a permanent basis by Swiss Television?

Very.

They've already had an SRF program: How bad was the failure with “Streetgames”?

Continue.

“Next”—heh heh, to be honest, Gülsha Adilji didn’t answer this question with “Next.” Instead, she revealed… oh, I can’t give that away just yet… But it’s not a spoiler to reveal that Gülsha Adilji bwhile proofreading—that is, authorizing the original transcript—corrected her words afterward. Her manager’s explanation: Because “what’s written down sounds very different from what was spoken.” The question remains: Was Gülsha Adilji worried about giving herself away? Or was it her manager? Or both?

Who are your role models in your personal life?

Hanna Ambühl is a role model. I had the opportunity to work with her last year. She lives a life that I find inspiring. She buys only seasonal vegetables, never flies, and travels exclusively by train. Another role model is my good friend Maximilian Speidel. I appreciate his laid-back attitude. Whenever I feel the weight of the world on my shoulders again, he says, “Hey, take it easy—everything’s going to be okay.” I could name many more people...—my friend Olivia el Sayed is incredibly funny. She’s not much older than me, but she’s still kind of like a mother figure.

Do you regularly go to the polls to vote?

And.

Left or right?

Absolutely and unequivocally on the left.

In 2011, you told the *Weltwoche*: “I don’t think Switzerland is quite ready for Gülsha yet.” What is the state of our country today?

I can't really say for sure, because my public output hasn't been quite as extensive over the past two years. The years 2011 through 2013 were sort of the peak of my career so far. Back then, a lot of people took notice of what I was doing.

From Newcomer to Still-Not-Quite-Having-Made-It: How Does That Feel?

Somehow... it's... I don't know how it feels. In any case, it doesn't feel weird or even silly. But I also think the next step should come soon. I’m ready for it. I don’t feel any unease, though; it feels more like I’m taking a deep breath and getting ready to run.

In a 2012 profile about you, *Die Weltwoche* wrote that you had “truly internalized the Zwinglian work ethic.” Are you a model immigrant—yes or no?

I don't feel like an immigrant. I was born in Switzerland, grew up here, and was raised in this country—the only difference is that I have a mother who makes wonderful börek. No, I don’t feel like a migrant at all; rather, I feel like a citizen of the world who just happened to be born and raised in Switzerland.

Is Switzerland as modern as we like to think?

In my own little bubble, Switzerland is just as modern as the people around me. But when I venture out, say to Pfungen or Bülach, things often look different. Or when I watch the talk show “Club” and see a woman from the countryside participating in the discussion, I realize: Not everyone is the same; not everyone lives in the same place—and that’s why not everyone shares the same views.

Which even more famous woman have you ever been mistaken for in the restroom?

I can't remember who I was last mistaken for, but it happens all the time.

What's your funniest experience involving alcohol?

Continue.

This response was also deleted afterward, precisely because the manager of Gülsha Adilja had stated in an email that “what is written down comes across very differently than when spoken.”

How do you manage to mess up a cool TV show like “Wein doch” on Watson.ch ?

I didn't mess up "Wein doch" at all! If anything, I've taken this column to a whole new level—namely, a level of drunkenness that no one has ever reached before.

How drunk were you, exactly, or rather, how much alcohol did you drink and over what period of time?

I drank a bottle of rosé on a pretty empty stomach within an hour or two, and then I had three or four shots of vodka.

Have you ever been tipsy in front of a camera or on stage?

Yes. At the Joiz TV channel, I was allowed to party all day long whenever it was my birthday, and I didn’t have to prepare for the evening show. My co-host, Julian Thorner, took care of that. In addition, there was a Sunday show on Joiz called «Coffee&Charts», which I also hosted from time to time. There were several occasions when I drove straight from a night out to the studio. These days, though, when I’m on stage for a show, I don’t drink any alcohol at all, and even when I’m hosting events, I never drink alcohol. Alcohol doesn’t make me better or more relaxed. Plus, I need a certain amount of adrenaline and tension to be able to give my best. And I always want to give my best.

Gülsha Adilji on influencers: “I am strongly opposed to them portraying a distorted reality. That’s not good, and it doesn’t do any good for the minds of young women—or adult women, for that matter.” Photo: Mirjam Kluka

How are your sleep problems going, by the way?

It's still there, as you can see from the dark circles under my eyes. I've been sleeping really poorly for five weeks now, and I don't know why.

What do you do when you can't fall asleep?

I watch TV shows or listen to podcasts that I know inside and out. That puts me to sleep. Or I listen to lectures by management trainer Vera F. Birkenbihl, which I’m already familiar with. I’ve also tried valerian drops and sleep meditation. Or I read a book.

When do you sleep worse—before a stage performance or before a film shoot?

That doesn't matter; my jobs don't affect my sleep.

In your application email for the job at the TV station Joiz, you wrote: “I’m a full-time student at ZHAW, but take note: not in journalism and communication, but in biotechnology. Ta-ta. And I’m pretty much on my way to taking the world—or at least Switzerland—by storm.” – How did you actually manage to get your own show on Teleclub?

Claudia Lässer, whom I hadn't met before, invited me to a job interview. I didn’t want to do a show for Teleclub at all—absolutely not—but because I got to know Claudia during our conversation as a great woman with a wonderful inner attitude, I thought after the interview: I’d like to work with her. She’s my girl.

A couple of sentences about Roman Kilchsperger?

Unfortunately, I don't have anything to do with him at Teleclub, except that I once had the chance to interview him for my show. He's one of the funniest and quickest-witted hosts I know. I think there's a lot to learn from him.

When was the last time you almost drowned while filming?

With alcohol or in water?

In the water.



Never in the water. I would never do a show where people could see me in a bikini.

If you could choose anyone in the entire universe, who would be your dream guest for a talk show?

Felix Lopbrecht. He got his start in the slam poetry scene, but today he’s primarily known as a stand-up comedian. He also has a very famous podcast and is currently replacing Jan Böhmermann as my favorite comedian.

On February 27, the final performance of her stage show “D’Gülsha Adilji Shows Her Schnägg” will take place at Kaufleuten in Zurich. How many tickets are still available?

I don't know.

What's the most encores you've ever had to do after a performance?

I don’t do encores. Never! I find it totally uncomfortable to leave the stage, be clapped back on stage, and then go back on stage for the actual farewell, even though the audience isn’t really clapping anymore. I want to avoid that moment at all costs. Yeah, I find applause incredibly awkward—I can’t really enjoy it. There are artists who really enjoy it, but I don’t. I’d think it would be cooler if I could agree with the audience that every audience member would clap three times at the end of the show, and then I could leave the stage.

What will you be doing half an hour after the Kaufleuten show?



I've hardly had any alcohol in the last few weeks. I'll probably go out and party with my friends.

And what are your plans for the day after the final performance?

So I took the day off.

What do you do when you're lonely?

Watching Netflix, hanging out with friends, working out.

Can you tell us anything yet about your next stage show?

There's... I don't think I'm allowed to reveal that yet, but there might be another program.

Do you hate female influencers more than male influencers?

I hate female and male influencers alike—well, not all of them, but almost all of them.

Where does this hatred come from?

I am strongly opposed to influencers portraying a distorted reality. That's not good, and it doesn't do any good for the minds of young women—or adult women, for that matter.

Why did you give in to influencer Anja Zeidler and confess your love to her?

I got to know her in person and realized: She’s such a nice person. We don’t know each other that well, but we text each other every now and then, make fun of other influencers, and send each other pimple videos. Like me, she’s a fan of popping pimples.

Where does your fascination with Raffa's Plastic Life come from?

Raffa is an incredibly funny person, totally self-deprecating, and very intelligent. Raffa has a strong core message. That combination fascinates me.

Where does the fascination with Edvin, aka Madelyne Meyer, come from?

Edvin is also very self-deprecating and an expert in her field. While other wine experts are often deadly serious, she manages to teach even a complete beginner like me about wine in a fun way.

Stop. New approach. Change of course. We now want to talk about emancipation and women's issues in general.

What needs to be done to make true equality between men and women a reality?



This is a systemic issue. I alone, as Gülsha Adilji, cannot change much. But we, as citizens, can elect the right people, who will then act as allies for our causes. In addition to changing the political system, however, we also need to change our way of thinking.

You'll have to explain that.

If misogynistic words are used constantly, they eventually come to be seen as reality because our brains cannot think in abstract terms. That’s a neurobiological fact. For me, specifically, that means: When I write a newspaper column, I don’t just mention male firefighters—I always mention female firefighters as well. Similarly, it would be important for leading roles in movies to be cast with women more often. The Scandinavian film industry does this brilliantly; there are many women there who play police chiefs. If that finally became a reality here as well, young women would eventually stop saying, “I want to be a pastry chef,” and instead say, “I want to be a police chief.”

Do We Need Legal Quotas for Women in Companies?

Yes. Quotas would help adjust the system more quickly and correct errors.

Rita Süssmuth, the former German Minister for Family Affairs, said last year in a "Spiegel" interview: "The quota is far too low. I am now in favor of parity."

I don't know what "parity" means.

In politics, "parity" refers to an equal distribution of votes within a body.

I'd have to read the whole text and see what else the woman said. But in general: I don't see any reason why parity shouldn't be a good idea.

Why Does the Swiss Economy Struggle So Much with Women?

To answer that question, you’d have to give me more time. I don’t think the Swiss economy has a fundamental problem with women; rather, the problem lies in the way our system is structured. If we were to adapt it—the Scandinavian countries are, once again, a good example of this—many things would change quickly.

Why are women who want to hold power attacked so harshly for their appearance?

Because that’s how it’s presented to us—in movies, in advertising, and in women’s and men’s magazines, when women are the subject, the focus is almost always on appearances. And because we’re constantly exposed to this, we adopt this behavior in politics and business as well.

A typical "guy game" where you're unbeatable?

Drinking games.

Is there not enough fun between the sexes these days?

From my perspective—that is, from inside my bubble—I can't agree with that at all. On the contrary.

What do you think of journalists who write about "petite women" ?

You can surely imagine what I think of people like that... It’s only okay if that term is mentioned in a novel and serves the story. But in a newspaper article, the word “petite” has absolutely no place—it’s nonsense, unless a man is described as “stocky” in the same text.

Is it true that incredibly good-looking women don't have to be particularly funny, since they're already so good-looking?

From a sociobiological perspective, it might actually be true that very attractive people aren’t as funny as others. There may well be studies that suggest this. And that would apply to men as well. Personally, though, I haven’t noticed that so far. I know a lot of attractive women who are very, very funny—myself, for example (laughs out loud).

So, generally speaking: How has the #MeToo debate on sexism changed things in your personal life?

Nothing—people in my circle have always been aware of these issues, and sexism has long been a topic of discussion. And when Roger Schwanski does another interview where he acts more like Chauwinski, we watch it together and talk about it. Sexism is a topic of discussion among both women and men in my circle of friends.

What are your experiences with creepy guys?

Either I push the creepy guys away, or they find no fertile ground with me because I act creepy toward them myself. Yes, every now and then I use the same tactics that the creepy guys use. And if one of them does come at me in a creepy way, I fend him off as hard and as loudly as possible.

Do Swiss men behave differently toward you these days?

No.

Are women, after all, somehow better people?

Not at all.

Push, prod, keep at it. We’re getting to the most sensitive section: private life. The questions need to be shorter, clearer, and tougher.

Her two main hobbies are …

... Sports and Netflix.

Fly or take the train on vacation?

That's my guilty pleasure—I fly.

What's the farthest you've traveled so far?

Sri Lanka.

Do you enjoy immersing yourself in other cultures?

I'd love to say that I'm naturally cosmopolitan and enjoy doing this. But whenever I'm in other cultures, I often feel a certain unease because I'm afraid I might overlook important rules and do something wrong.

Gülsha Adilji on her problem areas: “I ignore them as much as possible by standing as far away from the mirror as I can and usually only looking at myself by candlelight. But to be honest, I’m at an age now where I’m just content.” Photo: Mirjam Kluka

Long-term boyfriend or one-night stands?

It depends on your individual circumstances.

Read a book or watch documentaries on YouTube?

Dokus.

Do you still have a TV connection at home?

No.

As a vegan, what do you miss most when it comes to food?

Sucuk paired with Nutella.

Is Weight Loss a Cultural Obsession?

I think that's changed, at least in my bubble. Right now, the craze for sports is all the rage.

Your ideal weight?

60 Kilo.



Is the word “figure” in and of itself actually a derogatory term?

That's a good question—one I've never really thought about...—I'd say: not in a derogatory way.

Where are your so-called problem areas?

So, I try to ignore my problem areas as much as possible by standing as far away from the mirror as I can and usually only looking at myself by candlelight. But to be honest, I’m at an age now where I’m just content. I don’t care—I look the way I look, and that’s fine with me.

What's the nicest compliment you've ever received about your figure?

Compliments that other people make about my figure—except for those from my mother and my younger sister—are no longer relevant to me.

The Funniest Woman in Switzerland?

In addition to Raffa's Plastic Life and Edvin (aka Madelyne Meyer)... my girlfriend Olivia el Sayed.

The Smartest Woman in Switzerland?

Flavia Kleiner from Operation Libero is incredibly smart—and so am I, of course.

The Most Beautiful Woman in Switzerland?



Hmmm... a woman I never get tired of looking at and thinking, "Wow, she's so pretty"... all my girlfriends.

Where is the completely relaxed Gülsha Adilji?

Not on a beach—I find that boring and totally not relaxing. The last time I felt completely relaxed was at an ultra-luxurious hotel in the Valais Alps. There, you can just lie back in a lounge chair on the sun terrace and sip a glass of white wine. Last year, during an extremely stressful film shoot, I was able to take a brief break to go there, drink wine, eat fries, watch a TV series on my laptop—and glance at the Matterhorn every now and then. That was total relaxation.

What has been the happiest time of your life so far ?

I had the absolute happiest time of my life at the TV station Joiz. It was five years of living it up. And my trip to the Burning Man Festival last year was absolutely wonderful.

What are you afraid of?

I don't like swimming in the open ocean or in a large lake. I will never go bungee jumping in my life. And I'm afraid that someone in my family or circle of friends will die.

Do you sometimes think about death?

I think more about other people's deaths than about my own.

Are you a member of an end-of-life organization?

No, I'm not. I haven't looked into it yet, and until now I didn't even know that you can—or have to—become a member of an end-of-life organization.

Hazel Brugger claimed that I look like DJ Diplo. Is she right?

Sorry, I'm afraid I don't know this DJ Diplo.

We're at the end.

Oh no, it was nice. I like hearing myself talk.

"Bluewin" editor Bruno Bötschi regularly interviews well-known personalities for the question-and-answer game "Bötschi Asks." Bötschi has extensive experience with interviews. For the magazine "Schweizer Familie," he oversaw the "Traumfänger" series for many years. For that series, he asked over 200 people the same question: “As a child, you have many dreams—do you remember them?” The book based on the “Traumfänger” series was published by Applaus Verlag in Zurich. It is available in bookstores. Image: zvg

The next episode of “Zoom Kaboom” featuring Gülsha airs on Wednesday, February 20, at 6 p.m. on Teleclub Zoom. With Swisscom TV Replay, you can watch the show up to seven days after it airs.

Zoom Kaboom mit Gülsha Adilji Wed 20.02. 18:00 - 18:30 ∙ DE 2019 ∙ 30 Min Stream on

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