Gunther von Hagens has died at the age of 81. The physician developed the process of plastination and became known worldwide for his controversial “Body Worlds” exhibitions.

Here's what it's all about Gunther von Hagens has died at the age of 81.

The physician developed plastination in the 1970s.

His “Body Worlds” exhibitions attracted millions of visitors worldwide and drew criticism at the same time. Summary created with

The taxidermist Gunther von Hagens has died. He died at the age of 81, according to information obtained by the German Press Agency from people close to him. Several media outlets had previously reported on the news.

Von Hagens had been suffering from Parkinson's disease for many years. In the 1970s, the physician developed a technique in Heidelberg for preserving cadavers as anatomical specimens, which became known to millions around the world through his “Body Worlds” exhibitions.

Von Hagens was born Gunther Liebchen in 1945 near Posen (Poznan) in what is now Poland. He later took his first wife’s surname. He began studying medicine in Jena in 1965, was subsequently imprisoned as a political prisoner by the GDR, and was ransomed by the Federal Republic of Germany. He earned his doctorate at the University of Heidelberg.

Critics accused him of violating human dignity

Starting in the 1970s, he devoted himself to plastination and, to that end, founded a private company in the 1990s called the Institute for Plastination. He also displayed his plastinates in exhibitions—critics of the taxidermist view this as a violation of human dignity.

In 2006, von Hagens founded Gubener Plastinate GmbH in Guben, Brandenburg; his son, Rurik von Hagens, serves as the company’s managing director. The workshop produces plastinates derived from body donors as well as animal plastinates. Visitors can observe the production process in a glass-walled workshop.

The human plastinates come from body donors who stipulated during their lifetimes that their bodies should be made available to science after their deaths. In 2017, for example, according to the Institute for Plastination, approximately 16,680 people were registered in the body donor program. Hagen’s second wife, Angelina Whalley, oversees the global design of the exhibitions.

A museum in Berlin was controversial

In 2015, a museum featuring plastinated specimens opened at Alexanderplatz in Berlin. The Mitte district sought to prevent this from the outset, arguing that the bodies on display were still corpses even after the preservation process and therefore had to be buried. Following court rulings, the museum then modified its exhibition.