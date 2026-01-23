566,000 children in the WHO European Region have no vaccination coverage at all—according to the WHO, that number is 21,000 in Germany. What is causing these gaps, and where is the situation particularly critical?

566,000 children in the WHO European Region have no vaccination protection at all. (File photo)

In the WHO European Region, the number of children who have not been vaccinated at all declined last year. However, the number of children who have no or incomplete vaccination coverage against infectious diseases remains high, according to the World Health Organization (WHO) and the United Nations Children’s Fund (UNICEF).

The WHO European Region extends far beyond the EU. It includes 53 countries, including Turkey, Turkmenistan, and Israel, among others. Just over half of all unvaccinated children live in four countries: Kazakhstan, Turkey, the United Kingdom, and Azerbaijan.

Here are the details: Last year, across all 53 countries combined, there were 43,000 fewer children who had not received any vaccinations than in 2024. In total, 566,000 children still lacked any vaccination protection, and 258,000 children were inadequately protected. For Germany, the WHO and UNICEF report that 21,000 children were not vaccinated at all.

Concerns Despite Progress

Among the first vaccinations babies receive are those against diphtheria, tetanus, and whooping cough (pertussis). Across the European Region, the coverage rate was 94 percent, the same as the previous year. In 2019, it was 96 percent. About 92 percent of children received the first dose of the measles vaccine—the same as the previous year. In 2019, the rate was 94 percent.

UN agencies are concerned about declining vaccination rates in some countries. This is due, in part, to restrictions on vaccination programs in numerous conflict zones, but also to a lack of funding following cuts to development aid by many wealthier countries.

However, the WHO also cites misinformation about the risks of vaccination as a problem. “Vaccines have saved more than 150 million lives over the past five decades,” WHO Director-General Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus said last year.