Mountain destinations and lakeside regions are seeing a marked increase in last-minute bookings due to the heat wave. Swiss destinations are reporting an “escape from the heat” from cities and lowland areas.

With the current temperatures, many people are heading to the mountains or lakes. It’s perfect when you can do both at the same time, like here at Lake Oeschinen in the Bernese Oberland. (File photo)

Spontaneous bookings are on the rise, particularly among domestic travelers. This was reported by Gstaad (BE) as well as Davos-Klosters and Engadin Tourism in the canton of Graubünden, as Switzerland Tourism announced on Thursday. The national tourism marketing organization conducted surveys among Swiss vacation destinations in all language regions.

The increase in visits to the mountains and lakes is coming at the expense of interest in cultural attractions such as museums and castles, as can be observed in the canton of Fribourg. According to Switzerland Tourism, in response to an inquiry from the Keystone-SDA news agency, Aargau Tourism reported that demand for thermal baths has been “noticeably subdued.”