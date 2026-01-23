Whether it’s underground spring water, caves, or a visit to a monastery: Switzerland offers numerous places where you can escape the current summer heat. Here’s a selection from across the regions.

Escaping the Heat Wave Here are some places in Switzerland where you can cool off

Here's what it's all about Switzerland offers numerous places where you can escape the summer heat.

Caves, gorges, mountain lakes, and churches offer a refreshing escape even on hot days.

The selection ranges from hidden gems to well-known tourist attractions such as the Jungfraujoch. Summary created with

Central Switzerland

The underground arm and foot bath in Luthern Bad, LU, offers a special way to cool off on hot summer days. In the Kneipp pool and the foot bath, visitors can soak their arms and feet in the cool spring water and even drink it directly. The pilgrimage site of Luthern Bad is a popular destination, especially on pilgrimage Sundays. At the Badbrünnli, many pilgrims take a sip of the spring water, which has been believed to have special healing properties for centuries.

You can also escape the summer heat in the impressive Risleten Gorge above Beckenried. The gorge is about a one-and-a-half-hour walk from the village. It offers shaded trails through the forest along the shores of Lake Lucerne. From a bridge, you can watch the Choltalbach plunge some 90 meters down into the depths before finally flowing into Lake Lucerne.

Eastern Switzerland

In Eastern Switzerland, the Crystal Cave in the Rhine Valley is a great place to escape the heat. The temperature in the cave above Oberriet, St. Gallen, remains a constant 8.5 degrees throughout the year, according to the operators’ website. Visits to the Crystal Cave are only permitted as part of guided tours. It gained notoriety due to the double murder of two teenage girls in 1982, a case that remains unsolved to this day.

The Kobelwald Crystal Cave in Oberriet, SG, offers a refreshing escape from the heat on hot days. rheintal.com

Cooler temperatures prevail in the Tamina Gorge as well. Although this is where the 36.5-degree thermal water of Bad Ragaz, SG, springs from, a pleasant breeze often blows through the shady gorge between the steep rock faces.

Northwestern Switzerland

In Basel, in addition to swimming in the Rhine, numerous fountains offer a chance to cool off. The large Schöneck Fountain in the St. Alban-Vorstadt neighborhood, for example, is a popular spot. But there are also many other fountains where you can take a dip in the Old Town.

The Schöneck Fountain in St-Alban-Vorstadt turns into a swimming spot in the summer. Google Street View

A walk through the Kaltbrunnental valley near the Basel-Landschaft municipality of Grellingen is also a great option on hot days. The trail winds through a shady forest, along a small stream, and past caves.

The Pre-Alps and the Alps

The tour through the Beatus Caves on Lake Thun, with their stalactite and stalagmite formations, chambers, and gorges, is one kilometer long and takes about an hour. According to the website, the caves maintain constant temperatures of 8 to 10 degrees Celsius year-round, with a humidity level of about 95 percent. At the entrance, there’s also a waterfall and a museum to explore. The caves are accessible by bus or boat. Trails lead to the cave entrance from the Beatushöhlen-Sundlauenen and Beatenbucht boat stations.

Of course, no such list would be complete without the legendary Jungfraujoch. According to MeteoSwiss, temperatures of a pleasant 0 to 6 degrees Celsius are expected there over the next few days at an elevation of about 3,450 meters above sea level. However, despite the forecast of precipitation, you’re unlikely to be alone up there at one of Switzerland’s most famous tourist destinations in the coming days: Last year, over a million people visited the “Top of Europe.” You can reach it via Grindelwald or Wengen.

A popular destination year-round for locals and, in particular, many tourists: the Jungfraujoch. Image

The underground lake at St-Léonard in Valais is the largest natural, navigable underground lake in Europe. On hot summer days, it offers an ideal, natural way to cool off, with constant cave temperatures of around 15 degrees.

In Graubünden, the 150 valleys offer numerous opportunities to escape the heat. According to Graubünden Ferien, this mountainous canton is home to over 1,000 lakes, some of which are located at high altitudes. One example: Lake Partnun, at 1,869 meters above sea level. It’s located in the rear part of the municipality of Luzein. It’s about a two-hour walk from the St. Antönien Platz PostBus stop. Those who’d prefer not to walk that far can reserve a seat on the Bus alpin. It goes as far as Partnun Alpenrösli, which is about a 30-minute walk from the lake.

Another hidden gem is Lai Nair, located above Tarasp in the Lower Engadine municipality of Scuol. This small lake lies in a high moor area at 1,546 meters above sea level. A wooden walkway makes it easier to get in and out of the water, preventing the soggy ground around the lake from giving way. Tourism providers in the Engadin rave about this as one of the most beautiful spots and recommend visiting at sunset. From the nearest bus stop, Fontana in Tarasp, it’s about a 20-minute walk.

A dip in Lai Nair, a mountain lake in the Engadin, is also a great way to cool off. Keystone

Central Plateau and Cities

Cool places are always welcome during hot days, even in Zurich. The city’s cyclists have long since noticed: Anyone who wants to cross from one side of the main train station to the other using the bike tunnel—which opened in May 2025—gets a little cooling off for free. That’s because the temperature inside the tunnel is a few degrees lower than above ground. However, it’s best not to stop there due to through traffic and the risk of accidents.

Visitors are welcome to stop and marvel in the Giacometti Hall inside the city police building. In the thick-walled vaulted hall, which once served as a cellar, visitors will not only find shelter from the heat but also cooler temperatures. There, you can also admire a unique fresco by the painter Augusto Giacometti, dating from 1922 to 1926, which covers the ceilings and walls. Together with other artists, he created a colorful space whose luminosity evokes a sacred atmosphere. Guided tours of the “Blüemlihalle” are available on Wednesday through Friday afternoons.

The restored Giacometti Hall in the entrance lobby of Office Building I in Zurich, which is used by the Department of Security. Keystone

Swiss museums are ideal refuges during the intense summer heat. They maintain a constant temperature of around twenty degrees to protect the artworks. Sacred buildings such as the Bern Minster or the Fraumünster in Zurich, with their thick walls, offer a soothing and peaceful respite from the heat and are open during the day.

At the 1,022-meter-high Passwang, a well-known mountain pass among motorcyclists in the canton of Solothurn, temperatures are often slightly lower than at lower elevations. This is where the water trail begins: it winds its way along wild streams, through dense forests, and down through cool gorges to the village of Mümliswil. The hike, classified as easy, takes two and a half hours.

Hidden within the thick stone walls of Muri Abbey in the canton of Aargau—founded by the Habsburgs in 1027—is a museum. It sheds light on the largely forgotten history of the once-powerful Benedictine abbey. The visitor center is open Tuesday through Sunday.

Video from the section