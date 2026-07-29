Exploring the Swiss National Park
"Here, nature can still be nature"
05:03
In Switzerland's National Park, blue News host Vania Spescha is on a summit hike with park ranger Not Armon Willy. Watch the video to learn how scientists are using the pristine forest for research and how animals and plants are responding to climate change.
Short on time? blue News has the highlights for you
- "blue News" host Vania Spescha wants to know how global climate change is affecting a national park that has been left to its own devices for over a hundred years.
- In addition to park ranger Not Armon Willy, Vania also meets a scientist who wants to find out whether insect diversity is also declining in a protected national park.
- After a grueling climb that included some truly wild encounters—such as with marmots and chamois—here’s the summit photo as proof: Vania made it. At an elevation of 2,328 meters above sea level, she’s not only enjoying a fantastic view; park ranger Not Armon Willy can also show Vania firsthand from up there how he perceives changes in the park.
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