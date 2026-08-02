On August 12, 2026, a total solar eclipse will be visible in parts of Europe; in Switzerland, the celestial event will be partially visible. Numerous observatories and tourist destinations are offering special programs for the occasion.

In Switzerland, the solar eclipse on August 12 will be partial, meaning the Sun will not be completely obscured by the Moon.

From a fancy dinner to a free event Here's where you can watch the solar eclipse in Switzerland

Here's what it's all about On August 12, 2026, a total solar eclipse will be visible in parts of Europe, including northern Spain, the Balearic Islands, Iceland, and Greenland.

Switzerland will experience a partial solar eclipse, during which the Moon will cover about 85 to 90 percent of the Sun, depending on the location.

Several observatories and tourist attractions offer special programs for this purpose. Summary created with

On August 12, 2026, there will be a solar eclipse. This celestial event can be viewed, among other places, in northern Spain, on the Balearic Islands of Mallorca, Menorca, and Ibiza, in Iceland, parts of Greenland, and in the far northeast of Russia, as well as in the Azores, which belong to Portugal.

The solar eclipse will also be visible in Switzerland, though it will be a partial solar eclipse. This means that, as seen from here, the Moon will not completely cover the Sun, but will cover approximately 85 to 90 percent of it.

Numerous observatories and locations with particularly good views are offering special programs on this day. Here are some of the places where you can experience this celestial spectacle live:

Bülach Observatory

The observatory in Bülach offers ideal conditions for observing the solar eclipse. Screenshot Google Street View

The Bülach ZH Observatory will open its doors on August 12 at 7:00 p.m. for solar eclipse viewing. Visitors can watch the event live through telescopes set up specifically for this purpose. In addition, a livestream will be broadcast from the path of totality in Spain.

Thanks to its location, the observatory in Bülach offers ideal conditions for observation: to the west, there is an unobstructed view of the sun, which is at its lowest point in the sky at this time.

A Double Highlight: Since the evening also marks the peak of the Perseids, the observatory will remain open after sunset to observe the meteor shower.

For more information, visit here. Admission is free.

Address: Sternwarteweg 7, 8180 Bülach

Schafmatt Observatory

The special program at the Schafmatt Observatory begins at 6 p.m. Screenshot Google Review

The Schafmatt Observatory is also offering a special public program for the partial solar eclipse. From there, the Sun will be covered by up to 91 percent; even at sunset, the eclipse will still be a remarkable 42 percent.

The program begins at 6 p.m. with solar observations through telescopes. After dark, attention turns to the night sky: Visitors will then be able to marvel at the Perseids, one of the most spectacular meteor showers of the year.

In collaboration with the nearby Naturfreundehaus, refreshments will also be available. When the weather is nice, food and drinks will be served there starting at 5 p.m. It’s the perfect way to fuel up before the celestial event and enjoy the atmosphere.

You can find more information on this here.

Address: 47°25'12. 7°57'03. The observatory is located in the municipality of Oltingen, west of the Geissflueh, near the point where Solothurn, Baselland, and Aargau meet.

Lucerne Transport Museum

The Planetarium at the Swiss Museum of Transport in Lucerne. Social Democratic Party

At the Swiss Museum of Transport in Lucerne, the evening begins with a show at the planetarium, during which experts will provide fascinating insights into the solar eclipse.

If the weather is nice, the program will move outdoors starting at 7 p.m.: On the Lidowiese, you can watch the partial eclipse together with experts.

In case of bad weather, the Swiss Museum of Transport will simulate the solar eclipse over Lucerne starting at 7 p.m. Visitors can also explore the current night sky. In addition, a livestream will be broadcast from Spain, where a total solar eclipse is visible.

You'll need to buy a ticket in advance to attend the event. For more information, visit here. There will also be other shows and events related to the solar eclipse taking place at the Swiss Museum of Transport on that day.

Address: Haldenstrasse 44, 6006 Lucerne

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Eschenberg Observatory

The Eschenberg Observatory will be temporarily closed on August 12 so that staff can walk around and find the ideal spot from which to observe the partial solar eclipse. Screenshot Google Review

The Eschenberg Observatory in Winterthur, Canton of Zurich, opens as early as 3:00 p.m. and allows visitors to observe the sun using the observatory's instruments.

However, due to the observatory’s location, most of the solar eclipse will take place behind the trees on the horizon at that time and will therefore be only partially visible.

However, there are a few places in the immediate vicinity that offer a better view and are within walking distance. For this reason, the observatory will temporarily close at 7:00 p.m. so that visitors can move to one of these locations.

Later this evening, the observatory will reopen as usual for a public stargazing event. With a little luck, the Perseid meteor shower will be reaching its peak just then, offering a spectacular display of shooting stars.

In case of bad weather (cloudy conditions), the observatory will remain closed.

You can find more information about this here. Admission is usually free, but there is a collection.

Address: Burgstallstrasse, 8412 Winterthur

Chäserrugg

View of the summit building on the Chäserugg. KEYSTONE

You can also experience the partial solar eclipse on Mount Chäserrugg in St. Gallen, combined with dinner at the summit restaurant. A three-course meal will be served starting at 6 p.m.

Between 8:00 p.m. and 8:40 p.m., there will be a break to watch the celestial spectacle outside. Glasses for safely viewing the solar eclipse will be provided on site.

The mountain railway also takes guests comfortably to the summit and back. This special trip is intended exclusively for visitors who have booked dinner.

For more information and prices, visit here. You must reserve a spot in advance.

Address: 9657 Wildhaus-Alt St. Johann

François-Xavier Bagnoud Observatory

The observatory in Saint-Luc. Screenshot Google Review

The François-Xavier Bagnoud Observatory in Saint-Luc, Valais, also offers ideal conditions for observing the partial solar eclipse on August 12.

The program begins at 6:30 p.m. with a ride on the funicular to the observatory. The astronomical event begins about an hour later. Safety glasses will be provided on site. Dinner can be booked as an optional add-on. The funicular ride back down to the valley departs no later than 10:00 p.m.

Advance registration is required. For more information and tickets, visit here. You must reserve a seat in advance.

Address: Tignousa, 3961 Saint-Luc

Sirius Observatory and Planetarium

On August 12, you can observe the solar eclipse at the Sirius Observatory, regardless of the weather. Screenshot Google Street View

At the Sirius Observatory in the canton of Bern, the solar eclipse can be observed regardless of the weather. Afterward, the event will be viewed together with their German colleagues, who will be broadcasting the eclipse via video from an ideal location in Spain. There will also be an opportunity to ask numerous questions.

You can find more information about this here. Admission is free; there will be a collection.

Address: Schwandenstrasse 131, 3657 Sigriswil

Kronberg

The view from Kronberg. You can watch the solar eclipse here. Screenshot Google Review

This natural spectacle can also be viewed from Kronberg in the canton of Appenzell Innerrhoden. The Kronberg cable car and the mountain restaurant will even stay open until 9 p.m. that evening. If you’d like a seat at the mountain restaurant, it’s best to make a reservation in advance.

You can find more information and the prices for the cable car here.

Address: Kronberg Valley Station, 9108 Jakobsbad

Chasseral

The partial solar eclipse can also be observed from Chasseral. KEYSTONE

On Chasseral in the Bernese Jura, too, the partial solar eclipse on August 12 can be experienced in a special setting. At the Hotel Chasseral, the evening will begin with a three-course meal, before the sun is covered by the moon by about 91 percent shortly before sunset.

Experts will be monitoring the celestial event using special solar telescopes. Afterward, attention will turn to the night sky: The Perseids will produce shooting stars, and star clusters and gas nebulae can also be observed through telescopes.

In addition to dinner, the event also includes a welcome drink, as well as water and coffee.

For more information and prices, visit here. You must reserve a spot in advance.

Address: Hotel Chasseral, 2610 Nods

Schaffhausen Observatory

The team at the Schaffhausen Observatory will guide the audience through the celestial event with informative commentary. Screenshot Google Street View

Visitors can also witness the partial solar eclipse on August 12, 2026, at the Schaffhausen Observatory. The observatory will open its doors to visitors starting at 6:30 p.m.

The observatory team will guide the audience through the celestial event with informative commentary. If the sky is clear, the eclipse can be safely observed through various telescopes, and appropriate solar eclipse glasses will be distributed on site.

For more information, visit here. Admission is free.

Address: Weiherweg 1, 8200 Schaffhausen

By the way, this celestial spectacle can also be viewed at the Urania Observatory in Zurich and at Space Eye in Bern. However, the events are already sold out.