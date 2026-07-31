Why do storks smear their droppings on their legs, and how do dragonflies save themselves by doing a sort of handstand? Many animals in the wild also suffer from extreme heat—some have curious tricks up their sleeves.

Animals also suffer from extreme heat. At this Pakistani zoo, they're helping the tiger by giving it ice. In the wild, some animals have unusual ways of cooling off.

Science How Animals Cope with the Heat—and How People Can Help

It’s not just us humans who are suffering: Extreme heat is also a challenge for many animals—sometimes with dramatic consequences. “Almost all animals suffer from high temperatures. They seek out cool places and water sources, try to conserve as much energy as possible, and shift their activities to nighttime or early morning,” says Inga Olfen of the German Wildlife Foundation.

Dagmar Haase, an urban and landscape ecologist at Humboldt University in Berlin, explains: “Amphibians and young birds are the first to die as a result of drying-up bodies of water and overheated nests.” Insects, in some cases, are suffering population collapses due to parched soil and a lack of flower nectar.

Extreme heat can also be a problem for bats, explains Tanja Straka, an expert in natural habitats and wildlife management at Weihenstephan-Triesdorf University of Applied Sciences.

Attics, where bats give birth to their young, heat up significantly, and there are hardly any cooler places for them to retreat to. “Bats fulfill important ecosystem functions, such as pest control.” A decline in their populations could have long-term effects on entire ecosystems.

Olfen from the Wildlife Foundation adds: “During prolonged heat waves, exhausted or dead moles are found from time to time. They have trouble when the soil becomes too dry and hard. Above all, earthworms burrow deeper into the ground—and the moles can no longer find their main source of food.”

According to Haase, the struggle for increasingly scarce water during heat waves can also have unintended consequences. “Crowding around the remaining water sources accelerates the spread of deadly viruses and parasites among wildlife in cities. Ultimately, this can pose a threat to humans in addition to the heat itself.”

From Panting to Feces as Protection

Some animals have their own unique strategies for cooling off a bit:

"One major difference between them and us humans: We humans sweat—but with fur and feathers and no sweat glands, that doesn't work. Foxes, as well as some birds, pant instead to cool themselves down."

"And pigeons flutter their throats—that is, they cause the muscles in their larynx to vibrate—to expose their moist mucous membranes to the air and release heat," explains Olfen.

According to the expert, insects also have their own special tricks: “Dragonflies do a sort of handstand and raise their hindquarters upward to minimize the surface area of their bodies exposed to the sun.”

According to Olfen, storks are particularly creative: “Storks smear their own droppings on their legs to protect themselves from the heat.”

How People Can Help

And what can you do if you want to help animals suffering from heat stress? “You can set out bowls of water in your yard or on your balcony, with stones to serve as resting spots,” explains Olfen from the Wildlife Foundation.

The water in it should be changed daily. When designing gardens and cities, the following principle applies: “We need more areas for evaporation, more trees, and more bodies of water.”

Straka also urges people to keep an eye on affected animals: “If their habitats are known, they should be monitored regularly from the outside to identify heat-stressed or weakened animals early on and, if necessary, take them to appropriate wildlife rehabilitation centers.”