Madonna recently sparked speculation among fans when she posted on Instagram: “If your dance floor feels dead/ Maybe you’re playing the wrong music.” Immediately, some were certain: The singer, who has just released a follow-up to her highly anticipated album “Confessions on a Dance Floor,” is taking a swipe at fellow pop star Charli XCX, who had previously declared the death of the “dance floor” in a new song.

But whether or not Madonna was actually referring to the British singer, such rumors are likely to work in Charli XCX’s favor. There’s hardly a pop star who masters the art of self-presentation—navigating the balance between internet hype, irony, and artistic ambition—as well as the 33-year-old does.

An Unusual Pop Star

With her album *Brat*, released in 2024, Charli XCX shaped pop and internet culture for an entire summer. At the same time, with her cool demeanor, she sometimes comes across as an anti-pop star, a far cry from the high-gloss glamour à la Taylor Swift. She portrays herself as an excessive party girl, but repeatedly comments on this image herself on a meta-level—she’s even starred in a film about it.

The singer has now released her new album, *Music, Fashion, Film*. Fittingly, the album cover features musician John Cale, designer Marc Jacobs, and renowned director Martin Scorsese—presumably a nod to her interests beyond pop music. But more on that later.

Charli XCX rose to fame in the early 2010s with hits like “Break the Rules” and “Boom Clap.” Most recently, she has been known primarily for a mix of hyperpop and danceable electro. “Music, Fashion, Film,” on the other hand, sounds like a deliberate stylistic shift: significantly more guitar-driven, rawer, and rockier.

Charli XCX as the “Internet personified”

But that’s no surprise. It’s part of the singer’s habit of reinventing her sound. Two years ago, *Der Spiegel* wrote that Charli XCX had been the “Internet incarnate” since the beginning of her career, and that she had mastered the art of “translating the web into real life and using it to her advantage.”

Just how true this is can be seen in the buzz surrounding the “Brat” album. A quick recap: The British singer, who is married to George Daniel, the drummer for the band The 1975, sparked a trend back then with the title of her sixth studio album.

How Charli XCX Brought "Brat" to Life—and Then Buried It Again

“Brat” basically means “brat.” The idea behind it: Do whatever you want, no matter what others think. It’s a sort of countertrend to the over-the-top “clean girl aesthetic.” In a BBC interview, she said that all you really need to be a “Brat” is a top worn without a bra, a lighter, and a pack of cigarettes.

At the time, the term was named Word of the Year by Collins Dictionary in its home country, the United Kingdom. The bright green cover became a source of inspiration for memes and fashion. Even the team behind then-U.S. presidential candidate Kamala Harris jumped on the viral bandwagon.

Of course, Charli XCX—whose real name is Charlotte Emma Aitchison—could have simply let the “Brat” summer continue. Instead, she staged the end of the hype herself. In the self-deprecating satire “The Moment,” in which she plays an exaggerated version of herself, she declared “Brat” over for this year.

She told *Rolling Stone* magazine that it wasn't creatively satisfying for her to do the same thing twice. "All my albums play with contrasts." They contradict one another. That, she said, is precisely what ties them together.

What the new album is about

With its eleven songs, “Music, Fashion, Film” isn’t necessarily at odds with its predecessor; rather, it’s a reflection on the “Brat” hype and poses the question: Who is Charli XCX really?

In the song “I’m Afraid,” she addresses her insecurities and her fear of failure as an artist and a wife. In “Camera,” she wonders whether she even wants to make music at all and if she’s “stupid” for trying to become an actress at nearly 34 years old. But there are also moments of self-deprecating humor. In “Wink Wink,” the album’s catchiest song, the musician promises with a wink that she’ll no longer be a “bad girl” and alludes to her “Brat” party-girl image.

Although the singer explained in a “Rolling Stone” interview that she never claimed to be making a rock album, the new record undeniably features a rock sound with drums and distorted guitars. Take “Rock Music,” for example—the song that may have inspired Madonna’s Instagram post. The music video plays with rock-’n’-roll clichés. In one scene, Charli XCX throws a TV out the window.

There, she also laments the end of the dance floor: “I think the dance floor is dead/ So now we’re making rock music.” She told *Rolling Stone* that the much-discussed line has a lot to do with her relationship with *Brat* and her personal experience with the album, but is not meant as a criticism of dance music.

"Music, Fashion, Film" sounds like a self-portrait

The album title “Music, Fashion, Film” certainly sounds like a kind of self-portrait and quite aptly describes what makes the artist interesting beyond her music. She’s not just an accomplished songwriter who has written songs for Camila Cabello and Selena Gomez, among others, or contributed to the soundtrack for the movie “Wuthering Heights.”

She is also a passionate film buff—a fan of the German filmmaker Werner Herzog, for example—and an active user of the Letterboxd platform, where users can rate movies. She also enjoys discussing fashion. Her unique, edgy outfits serve as a style inspiration for many.

Speaking of fashion: By the way, the rumors of a feud between the pop star and Madonna have been put to rest. At a fashion show during Paris Fashion Week, the two sat next to each other—and gave each other a warm hug.