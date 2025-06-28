Bright red, painful, and looks silly: You really don't need to get sunburned. After all, it causes a lot of damage to your skin. Experts explain what really protects you from it.

The Best Sun Protection Tips How to Get Through the Summer Without Getting Sunburned

Summer, sun—sunburn. If you’re not careful on vacation or during a trip to the lake, you can quickly get sunburned. So it’s best to protect yourself—also to prevent premature aging and skin cancer.

In general, the sun is good for people: It helps the body produce the essential vitamin D.

Their warmth is soothing, and the skin produces melanin, a pigment that protects it and causes it to tan. But at some point, it becomes too much. “We don’t notice this change,” says dermatologist Heiko Grimme of the Hautzentrum am Kurpark in Stuttgart.

What exactly is a sunburn?

A sunburn is nothing more than an inflammatory reaction of the skin in which many cells are destroyed. The tricky part is that you don’t feel it right away, as Grimme explains. “It’s not until seven hours later that you start to notice something, and the symptoms peak at around 24 hours.”

The expert does not want to specify an exact time when sunscreen becomes necessary. This depends on the time of year and time of day, the latitude, and whether the skin’s outer layer has already become tanned over the summer. You should also apply sunscreen sooner when exposed to snow and water, as these surfaces reflect the sun’s ultraviolet (UV) radiation.

Every skin type reacts differently to sunlight. Keystone-SDA

Skin type also plays a role: Anyone with fair skin, blond or red hair, and freckles should always apply sunscreen, says Grimme. Without protection, you’ll usually get sunburned within 10 to 60 minutes—even at our latitudes.

But it’s not just the skin itself that suffers. Lips and eyes also need protection. That’s why Heiko Grimme recommends a hat, lip balm, and sunglasses with UV protection—and when it comes to sunscreen, SPF 50 rather than 15. What does that number mean again?

If you don't reapply sunscreen or use a product with an SPF that's too low, you can still end up with a nasty sunburn even if you're wearing sunscreen. Keystone-SDA

What does the number on the sunscreen mean?

Grimme explains: “50 means that with this sunscreen, it takes 50 times as long to get sunburned as it would without it.” However, this value is determined under laboratory conditions, so you should subtract about a third.

How does the sun protection factor work?

“Here’s an example: The skin of a fair-skinned Central European has a natural protection time of about 20 minutes,” explains Sellerberg, who is also the spokesperson for the Federal Chamber of Pharmacists. “Anyone who spends more time in the sun without protection will get sunburned.”

If you apply a sunscreen with SPF 15, the duration of protection is extended to 300 minutes (20 minutes times 15). You should subtract another third from that. That leaves 200 minutes during which you could theoretically stay in the sun.

Please note: For children, the recommended times are shorter, since their skin is not yet able to protect itself as well. “Babies and toddlers should be kept out of direct sunlight as much as possible,” advises Sellerberg.

Reference values are always determined in the lab. Therefore, it’s better to reapply sunscreen sooner rather than later. KEYSTONE

How much sunscreen should you apply?

To ensure the sunscreen provides protection for the appropriate amount of time, you need to apply enough of it to your skin. But many people don’t apply enough, according to dermatologist Heiko Grimme.

"The rule is: three tablespoons for the body, one teaspoon for the face." Only with this amount can you achieve the specified sun protection factor. If you apply less, the protection is reduced.

Don't skimp: To ensure that the sunscreen actually provides long-lasting protection, you need to apply enough of it to your skin. Photo: Christin Klose

Check the cream's expiration date

Most people take their sunscreen out of the closet sometime in early summer and put it back in late summer. But how long does sunscreen actually last? The answer is provided by the “use-by date” on the package. If it says “12 M,” for example, you should use it up within twelve months of opening it.

“You can use that as a guide,” says Ursula Sellerberg. Sometimes a best-by date is printed on the package instead of an expiration date. Whether sunscreen can still be used after the expiration date has passed has hardly been studied so far. “I personally use the cream for no longer than the next season,” says dermatologist Grimme.

What if you don't have any sunscreen on hand?

And if necessary l, just keep your T-shirt and pants on. After all, clothing also protects against UV radiation. As a general rule, the tighter and thicker the weave of the fabric, the less UV light gets through.

It's also a good idea to stay in the shade when the sun is at its highest in the summer—at noon and in the early afternoon.