The 33rd Street Parade has begun in Zurich. In hot and sunny weather, hundreds of thousands of people are dancing around Lake Zurich.

The 33rd Street Parade has begun. Hundreds of thousands of people will be dancing along the shores of Lake Zurich over the next few hours.

At 2:00 p.m., the first Love Mobiles set off. The parade winds its way around Lake Zurich from Utoquai to Mythenquai. This year, 30 Love Mobiles are rolling along the roughly two-kilometer route.

Just like last year, the parade is taking place in hot, sunny weather. To help the revelers cool off, two giant showers have once again been set up along the route.