In Altstätten, SG, robotaxis are already part of everyday life, so to speak. Postauto AG is testing the use of highly automated cars there that can carry up to three passengers. A test drive shows how the robotaxi handles traffic and where it still struggles.

In and around Altstätten, robotaxis are already operating on a regular basis, though for now they are still limited to test runs and are operating without passengers on board. (File photo)

The safety driver gently presses the gas pedal and steers the yellow “Mini-Postauto” out of the “AmiGo” depot in Altstätten, SG. Once outside, he steps on the brake. After a quick system startup, it’s time to continue. The driver takes his feet off the pedals, lets go of the steering wheel, and the four-seater car pulls out onto the public road. From now on, the “AmiGo” must navigate the streets of Altstätten on its own.

At the very least, Postauto AG is currently working in the Altstätten area toward a scenario in which robotaxis will one day drive around the region fully autonomously and transport passengers. During the so-called “hands-off test drives,” safety drivers are still always on board, ready to brake at any moment. They keep their hands close enough to the steering wheel that they can intervene quickly if necessary—or simply assist the vehicle if it’s overwhelmed by a traffic situation or is having trouble.

After just a few meters, such a situation arises. A woman is standing at the side of the road at an intersection. It looks as though she wants to cross the street, so the “AmiGo” vehicle slows down to a stop. After a few seconds, the woman looks up from her cell phone and signals with her hand that the car can proceed. While a human driver would likely accelerate again after seeing the hand signal, the autonomous vehicle does not resume driving. The safety driver must intervene and manually accelerate.

Equipped with 36 sensors

The car did a lot of things right—namely, it detected a person standing at the side of the road and slowed down. “But the car still needs to learn that it’s okay to keep driving if a person stays at the side of the road for a while,” says Marc Rüder, head of operations for “AmiGo,” commenting on the scene.

Overall, the vehicle—equipped with 36 sensors, including cameras, ultrasonic sensors, and laser-based lidar—already seems to be navigating traffic very well. The project managers also emphasized this during the test drive. Since the “hands-off test drives” began on June 1—that is, drives in automated mode with a safety driver on board—there have been no accidents. “There hasn’t even been a single dent,” said Rüder.

At first, the vehicles would approach junctions and intersections at relatively high speeds and then slow down. This was never dangerous, but it wasn’t ideal in terms of ride comfort. Now they approach these points a bit more slowly, as Rüder confirmed when asked. Their driving behavior thus more closely resembles that of a regular road user.

Even though Apollo Go, the Chinese robotaxi manufacturer owned by the tech company Baidu—with which Postauto AG is implementing the “AmiGo” project in Eastern Switzerland—already operates a large fleet of vehicles in China, Postauto’s goal is ambitious. “It would be the first time in Europe that a Level 4 autonomous vehicle would be on the road without a safety driver on board,” explained Franziska Schär, “AmiGo” project manager.

Narrow neighborhood streets are a challenge

After all, safety drivers won’t stay in the cars forever. As soon as the cars can navigate traffic safely enough on their own, operators at a control center will take over monitoring the vehicles. This control center is currently being set up, which is why a crowd of people gathered at the depot in Altstätten on the day of the test drive.

The operators can then intervene at any time should the situation require it. The plan is to gradually reduce the number of operators until only a few people are left to monitor the up to 25 robotaxis.

But there’s still a lot of work to be done before then. Although these cars are already being used successfully in China, they can’t simply be put on Swiss roads and driven off. “Narrow neighborhood streets are typical of Europe and Switzerland—conditions our technology supplier in China doesn’t encounter very often,” said Franziska Schär.

For example, according to Schär, the “AmiGo” vehicles still need to learn how to merge into traffic on narrow streets behind a line of parked vehicles and let an oncoming car with the right of way pass. “The car still needs to figure out how to operate here locally,” added Rüder.

It will still take some practice and test drives before the cars can reliably recognize Switzerland-specific road signs or emergency vehicles. However, those in charge at Postauto AG are convinced that they are heading in the right direction.

Unclear Costs

Step by step, Postauto aims to achieve its goal of enabling passengers to take rides within an area of approximately 80 square kilometers in the cantons of St. Gallen, Appenzell Ausserrhoden, and Appenzell Innerrhoden by the end of 2027. The robotaxis are intended to complement existing public transportation and improve “last-mile connectivity,” as Franziska Schär explained.

Users will be able to order the vehicles to specific locations via an app. The doors can then be unlocked using a numeric code that customers receive through the app. It is not yet clear how much a ride will cost for up to three passengers.

Postauto AG has already achieved several milestones with “AmiGo.” The Federal Roads Office (ASTRA) has granted PostBus Switzerland a special permit to operate self-driving vehicles in eastern Switzerland. This was a prerequisite for even being able to begin the “driverless test drives” currently underway.

We'll be hitting the mountain roads soon

Prior to that, in the spring of 2026, Postauto had already mapped the future service area, which covered about 100 kilometers of roads. At that time, the vehicles were still being manually driven by drivers. A so-called “HD map”—that is, a three-dimensional map—was also created during this process. It contains a wide variety of information, such as lane widths, virtual stop lines, and the locations of crosswalks, and helps the vehicle navigate.

“In the current phase, which involves test drives without a driver, we’re training the cars using the HD map and checking whether the collected data—such as road width and so on—is actually accurate,” said Schär. In this way, the car gradually becomes more familiar with its operating area and continuously improves its driving performance.

“We’re already noticing how the vehicle is gradually learning and can apply situations it has already learned to other contexts,” said Marc Rüder. As a result, the cars are soon to be tested on mountain roads and at night. However, the next test phase will always be conducted on the condition that safety can be guaranteed 100 percent.