In the story of the smuggler Hermann Weber, set at the beginning of Nazi rule in Germany, real events and fiction blend seamlessly. Swiss author Alex Capus remains true to his style in the novel *Querfeldein*.

In his latest novel, author Alex Capus once again explores the fates of ordinary people in times of political upheaval.

The novel centers on two love stories: A hundred years ago, in a Swiss village right on the border with Germany, an innkeeper named Arnold ran an inn very close to the customs post. One day, he marries Betty, and they have several children together. While the siblings go their separate ways, the eldest daughter, Clara, stays with her parents. There she meets Hermann, with whom she falls madly in love.

The characters in *Querfeldein* are united by a deep longing for distant places. Time and again, they are drawn out into the world, but in the end they find a home—whether it’s a specific place or a loved one. When Hermann is abducted by SS officers one day, the entire village stands up against the overwhelming might of Nazi Germany.

The State Border as a Setting

In his latest novel, Capus once again explores the fates of ordinary people in times of political upheaval. Many seemingly small stories about various outsiders in the village—who all end up becoming heroes—come together to form a larger whole.

The border is more than just a setting here. Capus describes the smuggling routes through the forest along which goods such as cheese, sugar, chocolate, coffee, and tobacco made their way north, and oil, salt, nails, and screws made their way south. But the border’s significance goes further: it also symbolizes the human experience that it sometimes takes courage to venture down unknown paths. “Querfeldein” is a story about people who must cross borders to find their place in the world.

It is true that the Gasthof zur Moskau actually existed; the building still stands today. Hermann Weber was a real person, too. Where his sources end, Capus reveals the limits of knowledge. In the end, he switches to the first-person narrative and imagines the story’s conclusion as he believes it must have been—and as it perhaps could not have been more beautiful.*

*This article by Young-Sim Song, Keystone-SDA, was made possible with support from the Gottlieb and Hans Vogt Foundation.