Following the mandatory speed warning system, the next step could be on the horizon: The European Commission is examining a technology that would automatically slow new cars down to the speed limit. Critics warn of malfunctions and an infringement on drivers’ freedom.

Anyone who drives too fast in Germany, for example, will soon be forced to slow down.

EU Considers New Rules In the future, drivers who speed will be automatically slowed down

Here's what it's all about The EU is exploring a system that could automatically adjust new cars to speed limits.

The technology is designed to use GPS, cellular networks, and cameras, and to actively intervene in driving situations.

The EU emphasizes that these discussions are still in the very early stages. Summary created with

The European Union is apparently exploring a new technology that could technically prevent speeding in the future. Under this system, new cars would automatically detect speed limits and adjust their speed accordingly.

Based on current plans, the system would determine the vehicle's location using satellite navigation, cellular networks, and cameras. If the car detects a lower speed limit, it could reduce engine power and automatically slow the vehicle down.

Drivers should still be able to intervene at short notice in certain situations—such as when passing or swerving. However, the system would no longer allow drivers to consistently exceed the speed limit.

Plans Face Criticism

The idea isn't entirely new. Starting in July 2024, all newly registered cars in the EU must be equipped with an Intelligent Speed Assistance (ISA) system. So far, this system has only warned drivers when they exceed the speed limit. The technology currently under discussion would, for the first time, actively intervene in the vehicle’s control system.

The plans have drawn criticism. Opponents warn of potential malfunctions, hacker attacks, and a “Big Brother scenario.” They also point out that current systems do not always reliably detect speed limits.

A study by the British research institute Thatcham Research did show high overall accuracy rates for current driver-assistance systems. However, for certain speed limits, the detection rate was significantly lower, meaning that speed limits were misinterpreted in some cases.

Situation in Switzerland Unclear

Meanwhile, the European Commission is tempering expectations. A spokesperson stated that the discussions are still in a “purely exploratory stage.” It remains to be seen whether this will actually result in legislation and, if so, when such technology could be introduced.

No decisions have been made yet for Switzerland either. The Federal Roads Office (ASTRA) told “20 Minuten" that Switzerland is not involved in the EU’s testing, but is monitoring developments and reviewing international guidelines as needed.