The blockade in the Strait of Hormuz poses a threat not only economically but also ecologically: An international team of researchers is now warning of a dangerous spread of invasive species—all around the world.

In the Strait of Hormuz, some cargo ships have been waiting for weeks to continue their journey.

Here's what it's all about Hundreds of cargo ships are affected by the blockade in the Strait of Hormuz.

In addition to the economic repercussions, there is also a risk of negative environmental consequences, as an international team of researchers is now warning.

A new study warns of a “super-spread” of invasive species. Summary created with

Ever since the U.S. attack on Iran, the discussion has repeatedly centered on the Strait of Hormuz. The Iranian regime has used its control of this strait—which is strategically important for global trade—more than once as leverage against the U.S. government to Donald Trump. The consequences were obvious: supply shortages of oil and gas caused energy prices to skyrocket worldwide.

But even setting aside purely economic implications, the unstable situation in the Strait of Hormuz poses increasing risks. Most recently, the UN sounded the alarm: The situation of thousands of stranded seafarers in the strait is steadily worsening. There was even talk of “dire conditions.”

The ever-growing concentration of cargo ships in the Persian Gulf could also pose a threat to the environment. An international team of marine biologists now fears a “massive spread” of invasive species should shipping traffic resume.

Warm temperatures promote growth

A study recently published by focuses in particular on what is known as biofouling. This refers to the growth of microorganisms, algae, and invertebrates on ship hulls. Because many ships have now been waiting for weeks to continue their journeys, scientists warn that these species are at risk of spreading on an unprecedented scale.

According to the researchers' findings, another cause for concern is that organisms could move between cargo ships due to the close proximity of the vessels. In addition, the warm temperatures promote the growth of invasive species.

The longer cargo ships remain in the Strait of Hormuz, the greater the environmental risk. Photo: Amirhosein Khorgooi/ISNA via AP

Inventory Reaches the Million Mark in a Short Time

According to the findings of the team of experts, this fact can be quantified specifically using the barnacle Amphibalanus improvisus as an example. Under current conditions, the barnacle releases 36 larvae—every day. If we extrapolate this based on the ships’ lay time, which can sometimes last for weeks, the resulting population could potentially number in the millions.

In addition, the researchers believe it is possible that the interaction between storage time and heat could lead to the formation of new genetic variants. The study identifies port areas in the Middle East and Asia as being primarily at risk. However, the situation could also become risky for heavily trafficked trade hubs in Europe, such as Rotterdam.

These invasive species threaten Switzerland

Even without the invasive species that could be spread around the globe once the Strait of Hormuz is opened, Switzerland is already struggling with pests.

The Asian hornet, for example, has already spread throughout the Swiss Plateau, the Jura, and the Alpine regions. There, the insect has a negative impact on nature, agriculture, and people. Meanwhile, in Ticino, the Asian tiger mosquito is causing problems.

Invasive species can transmit diseases to humans, damage the ecosystem, and infest not only wild plants but also cultivated plants.

Even a single careless action by pet owners can destabilize ecosystems. The most recent example in Switzerland: Before the start of summer vacation, 21 cantons and the Principality of Liechtenstein launched a campaign. The campaign warned owners of aquariums and garden ponds not to not to release animals and plants carelessly.

Actions that are supposedly well-intentioned—such as releasing goldfish or koi carp into the wild—could have disastrous consequences. These animals could devour the entire contents of a pond, thereby endangering rare species of amphibians and insects. Instead, the campaign advised contacting rescue centers or disposing of plants at professional composting facilities.