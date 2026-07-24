In the future, up to 23 beavers will be allowed to be killed each year in the Austrian state of Vorarlberg. This is according to the new Beaver Management Ordinance (BMVO), which was presented on Friday.

The European beaver was considered extinct in Vorarlberg for about 350 years, but animals have been settling there again since 2006. (File photo)

It is intended to provide a “comprehensive and practical legal framework for dealing with the European beaver,” officials said. This will give those affected a concrete and legally sound tool, said Provincial Councilor Christian Gantner (ÖVP).

The European beaver was considered extinct in Vorarlberg for about 350 years, but since 2006, the species has reestablished itself there. Currently, about 400 beavers live in the state, and their numbers are on the rise. The beavers have spread particularly in the Rhine Valley, the Leibach Valley, and parts of the Bregenzerwald; there is also initial evidence of their presence in the Walgau.

Through activities such as dam building and felling trees, beavers promote high biodiversity and create and shape aquatic habitats. However, dam building, digging, gnawing, and felling trees, as well as feeding on crops or garden plants, also lead to conflicts. Until now, conflict cases had to be approved and resolved on a case-by-case basis. This led to uncertainty, lengthy procedures, and a heavy administrative burden.

Killing as a “last resort”

The aim of the regulation is to protect public safety and prevent serious damage, taking into account the favorable conservation status of the European beaver population, Gantner said. “The trapping and killing of beavers” is intended only as a “last resort” and is permitted only after a prior expert assessment by a hunting authority.

The cull is limited to a maximum of 23 beavers per year and must be documented and reported. An additional quota of up to nine animals is allowed “for particularly urgent threat situations.” In specially protected areas, only preventive measures are permitted.

“The regulations are not arbitrary, but rather balanced and based on sound scientific principles. We maintain a balance between species conservation and the protection of built-up areas,” said Gantner. The BMVO does not pursue a general regulatory purpose, but rather establishes a legal framework for specific, scientifically justified measures in cases of conflict.

Measures permitted year-round include, for example, protecting trees and shrubs with browsing guards or fences, securing riverbanks and embankments, or guiding beavers during dam construction. Interventions in beaver habitats may only be carried out if preventive measures were demonstrably not possible, effective, or reasonable. For example, the removal of dams associated with a beaver lodge or beaver castle is permitted only under certain conditions.