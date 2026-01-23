The traffic jam at the northern entrance to the Gotthard Tunnel between Erstfeld and Göschenen in the canton of Uri grew to 14 kilometers on Sunday afternoon. It then began to clear up and had completely dissipated by around 8:30 p.m. The TCS reported wait times of over two hours.

Traffic congestion at the northern portal of the Gotthard Tunnel once again tested drivers' patience on Sunday. (File photo)

Road Traffic Kilometer-long traffic jams again on Sunday at the northern portal of the Gotthard Tunnel

The Swiss Touring Club (TCS) advised travelers to give the area a wide berth. The route via the A13 San Bernardino Tunnel was recommended as a detour.

Traffic congestion also occurred in front of the south portal in the northbound direction. According to the TCS website, the line of vehicles there reached a length of four kilometers at times on Sunday. The delay was 40 minutes. On the south side of the Gotthard Tunnel, the traffic jam lasted longer on Sunday evening than on the north side.

According to the TCS, traffic congestion at the northern portal of the Gotthard Tunnel stretched up to 20 kilometers on Saturday morning. This resulted in a delay of three hours and 20 minutes.

Due to the summer vacation, traffic jams are currently common near the northern portal of the Gotthard Tunnel, as many travelers from Germany and the Netherlands are passing through Switzerland.