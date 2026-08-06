The largest solar telescope and the most sophisticated computer simulations are producing the sharpest images of the Sun's surface to date. Phenomena are coming to light that had previously been predicted only theoretically.

The largest solar telescope and the most sophisticated computer simulations have produced the sharpest images of the Sun's surface to date.

The Sun's surface is in a state of intense activity: hot gas rises from the Sun's interior, while cooler gas sinks back down. The Inouye Solar Telescope, located at the summit of Haleakalā on the Hawaiian island of Maui, has now provided the most detailed images of the Sun's surface to date.

The images, along with highly complex computer simulations, reveal for the first time band- and vortex-like structures caused by a fluid dynamics phenomenon. This so-called Kelvin-Helmholtz instability could, among other things, be responsible for the extreme heating of the solar corona, according to a research team from the U.S., Germany, and South Korea writing in the journal *Nature*.

Part of the solution to a long-standing mystery

“The Kelvin-Helmholtz instability is likely a mechanism that contributes to the heating of the Sun’s outer atmosphere,” explains Thomas Rimmele of the U.S. National Solar Observatory. “This makes it part of the solution to the long-standing mystery of why stars have coronas that are one million degrees Kelvin hot.”

Our Sun generates its energy through the nuclear fusion of hydrogen into helium—but only deep within its core, at a temperature of 15 million degrees. It takes several hundred thousand years for the energy to travel through the dense gas to the surface, where the temperature is only 6,000 degrees.

In the outer layers, this energy transfer occurs in a manner similar to that in a cooking pot: hot gas rises to the surface, cools there, and sinks back down. This bubbling is visible on the Sun’s surface in the form of granules about a thousand kilometers in size.

Fine structures begin to emerge

However, the images from the Inouye Telescope—which, with its four-meter-wide primary mirror, is the world’s most powerful solar telescope—reveal even more detail, down to sizes as small as 20 kilometers. In the process, the researchers have now discovered novel, previously unseen structures: extremely thin streaks and small vortices.

Sequences of consecutive images even show how these structures move. “The image sequences reveal a far more complex and dynamic solar surface than has ever been observed before,” the researchers said. To capture the images, the researchers used a broadband camera at the Max Planck Institute for Solar System Research in Göttingen, Germany.

Complex computer simulations

Rimmele and his colleagues interpret the structures—observed for the first time—as a result of the Kelvin-Helmholtz instability, which leads to the formation of wave-like structures in liquids when two adjacent layers move at different speeds. This is because, according to the scientists, the hot gas on the Sun behaves like a liquid.

The team supports this finding using complex computer simulations that must also take the Sun's magnetic field into account. I