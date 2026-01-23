A Fresh Start After the Jewelry Theft: Nine months after the spectacular break-in, the Louvre reopened its Galerie d'Apollon on Wednesday—though it was completely empty.

ARCHIVE – People are lining up outside the Louvre Museum. Nine months after the spectacular break-in, the museum is reopening the Galerie d'Apollon. Photo: Thomas Padilla/AP/dpa

The collections and precious objects previously on display there are to be moved to a windowless vault, as Louvre Director Christophe Leribault told the newspaper *Le Parisien*.

“We want a fresh start,” he said. Instead of letting the gallery’s empty display cases serve as a reminder of its previous exhibition space, the room will once again be transformed into a grand exhibition hall.

The valuable objects would be removed so that the ornate wall and ceiling decorations could be shown off to better effect. First, however, a suitable location would have to be found and the financing for the extensive construction work would have to be worked out.

Like the Hall of Mirrors at Versailles

The Galerie d'Apollon is considered one of the most magnificent rooms in the Louvre. Its ceilings were designed by Charles Le Brun and later expanded upon by Eugène Delacroix, among others. Leribault compared the hall to the Hall of Mirrors at Versailles and spoke of a piece of the original royal palace that visitors could rediscover in today’s museum.

During the burglary in mid-October 2025, eight valuable pieces of jewelry with an estimated value of about 88 million euros (about 81 million Swiss francs today) were stolen. There is still no trace of them.

Empress Eugénie's crown, which was damaged during the break-in, is currently being restored. "Almost all of its components have been preserved," Leribault explained. Upon its return to the Louvre, it will be given more space to ensure its security and improve the flow of visitors.

According to the museum director, he is convinced that the crown’s history will only enhance its appeal. “This crown will be even more famous than before—just like the Mona Lisa after it was stolen in 1911,” he said.