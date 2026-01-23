After more than two years, the project for a luxury cruise ship on Lake Lucerne has finally been scrapped. There was a lack of funding for the ship’s transport and renovation. The main initiator had already withdrawn from the project.

This is what the cruise ship “Rigatus”—named after Mount Rigi and Mount Pilatus—was supposed to look like on Lake Lucerne.

Here's what it's all about According to a media report, the project to build a luxury cruise ship on Lake Lucerne has definitively failed.

The reason for this is a lack of investors: As a result, there was ultimately not enough money to transport and refit the ship.

According to the report, the main initiator had already withdrawn from the project.

When the plan for the luxury hotel ship “Rigatus” was unveiled two years ago, the plan was still to launch the ship in 2026. Summary created with

The project’s initiators have abandoned the plan for a cruise ship on Lake Lucerne, as reported by the “Luzerner Zeitung”. “Although we pulled out all the stops, we simply couldn’t find any core investors,” initiative organizer Nicole Diermeier told the newspaper. She noted that this was also due to the lack of “prior experience” with such a project. Apparently, there wasn’t enough money to transport and refurbish the ship. According to the report, the main initiator had long since withdrawn from the project.

According to the *Luzerner Zeitung*, it had apparently been clear for over a year that the project was coming to an end. When the plans for the luxury hotel ship *Rigatus* were unveiled two years ago, the intention was still to launch the ship in 2026.

The planned ship would not have been the size of a cruise ship sailing the Mediterranean, said initiator Ruedi Bless in an interview with blue News in March 2024. The “Rigatus” would have carried a maximum of 22 guests. The prices would have been aimed at a wealthy clientele: According to Bless, a day on board would have cost between 800 and 1,000 francs. A trip would have lasted three to five days.