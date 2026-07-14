As vacation traffic increases, so does the risk of traffic jams on Swiss highways. That’s exactly when forming an emergency lane is crucial. The TCS reminds drivers that it must be formed as soon as traffic slows to a crawl—not only when flashing lights and sirens appear.

Forming an emergency lane during a traffic jam has been required by law in Switzerland since 2021.

Here's what it's all about Since 2021, forming an emergency lane has been required by law on Swiss highways. Drivers should form an emergency lane as soon as traffic slows to a crawl—not only when emergency lights are flashing.

The vehicle in the left lane moves to the left, and all other vehicles move to the right. This creates space for emergency vehicles.

According to the TCS, emergency lanes are often formed too late or are too narrow. This can cost valuable time and endanger lives. Summary created with

Blue lights, sirens—and a line of cars blocks the emergency responders’ path. Every second counts. To ensure that firefighters, ambulances, and police can reach the scene of the accident as quickly as possible, drivers must make way. In Switzerland, forming an emergency lane has been required by law on highways and expressways since January 1, 2021. Now that it’s summer, many people are heading out on vacation. Traffic jams are usually unavoidable. This is exactly when it’s important to form an emergency lane.

While many people know that emergency lanes exist, in everyday life they are often not formed until the emergency vehicle is already in sight. That shouldn't happen, says the Touring Club Switzerland (TCS).

React even at walking speed

As soon as traffic on the highway begins to slow down, drivers should take action. “When traffic on the highway slows down, you should form an emergency lane as soon as traffic drops to walking speed,” explains the TCS.

The rule is simple: Vehicles in the left lane should move as far to the left as possible, and all other vehicles should move to the right. This creates space for emergency vehicles between the left lane and the adjacent lane. The shoulder should always remain clear.

On a two-lane road, cars driving on the left stay all the way to the left, and cars driving on the right stay all the way to the right. www.imago-images.de

According to the TCS, there are two main mistakes: “It’s a problem when the emergency lane is too narrow or is formed too late .”

Both take time. The later the lane is formed, the harder it becomes for vehicles to make enough room. That's why experts recommend not waiting until you see or hear flashing lights or sirens.

Different rules apply in built-up areas

Within built-up areas, it is not necessary to form a traditional emergency lane. Nevertheless, emergency vehicles must be allowed unimpeded passage.

“As soon as you see an emergency vehicle with its blue lights and siren on, clear the roadway,” says the TCS. “If necessary, pull over onto the sidewalk or another drivable area with due caution. Of course, you must watch out for pedestrians and cyclists.”

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In exceptional cases, it is even permissible to break the rules, according to the TCS. “If necessary, you may even run a red light to move your vehicle to a safe area so that the emergency vehicle can pass.” In doing so, special caution should be exercised around cyclists, as well as buses and trams.

Hardly any differences between the regions

The TCS is unable to determine whether drivers in certain regions are better prepared to form emergency lanes than those in other areas.

When compared internationally, the regulations differ only slightly. “In general, the rules are similar. There are some differences regarding the use of the emergency lane,” explains the TCS. In countries such as Switzerland, Germany, and Austria, drivers are generally permitted to drive on the emergency lane for a short time while forming a rescue corridor.

17,535 accidents in 2024

The latest figures from 2024 show that 17,535 traffic accidents resulting in personal injury occurred in Switzerland that year. Emergency services are typically called to the scene in such cases. In addition, 3,792 people were seriously injured and 250 people lost their lives.

Neither the TCS nor the Federal Roads Office currently has precise statistics on how often emergency services arrived on time—or failed to do so—because of a rescue corridor. One thing is certain: an emergency corridor can save lives. And that should be reason enough to pull over when there’s a traffic jam or slow-moving traffic.

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