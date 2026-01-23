After attacks or accidents, people often talk about those with minor, moderate, or severe injuries. But what is the basis for this classification? Schutz und Rettung Zürich explains the criteria doctors use and what each category means from a medical perspective.

The classification of a patient's injury is at the discretion of the treating physician.

Here's what it's all about Minor, moderate, or severe injuries—these categories describe the severity of injuries based on medical criteria.

The classification is determined by physicians and is based, among other factors, on the risk to life, the complexity of treatment, and potential long-term complications.

Protection and Rescue Zurich explains which injuries are typically classified into the individual categories. Summary created with

According to the latest information from authorities, the attack on Christopher Street Day in Berlin one woman was killed and 31 people were injured. Several of them are seriously injured.

After attacks or accidents, there are often reports of people with minor, moderate, or severe injuries. But what exactly does that mean?

blue News reached out to the City of Zurich’s Protection and Rescue Department. The department’s ambulance service is one of the largest emergency response organizations in Switzerland and provides emergency care in the city, at the airport, and in municipalities under contract.

According to Schutz und Rettung, there is no clear-cut distinction between injury patterns. In emergency medical services, the so-called NACA score is commonly used. This system classifies injury severity on a scale from 0 to VII, rather than as mild, moderate, or severe. However, these categories can be derived by analogy from the NACA score. The classification is at the discretion of the respective physicians. In general, the following criteria can serve as a basis:

Slightly injured

Patients with minor injuries have sustained injuries that can generally be treated on an outpatient basis. Their injuries are not life-threatening, and there is no indication of a permanent or long-term impairment of a limb or organ.

Examples: minor skin wounds; simple fractures of the forearm, hand, lower leg, foot, or collarbone; small, mild burns not expected to leave scars.

Moderately injured

Patients with moderate injuries generally require hospitalization. Surgical procedures are often necessary. However, their lives are never in danger. Schutz und Rettung Zürich would equate the less commonly used category “seriously injured” with the category “moderately injured.”

Examples: Fractures of the humerus and femur; open fractures of long bones such as the femur or humerus without significant bleeding; concussion; large soft-tissue wounds that require treatment in the operating room under anesthesia; thoracic trauma—that is, an injury to the chest—with multiple rib fractures but stable respiratory status.

Seriously injured

In the case of severely injured patients, there is either already a life-threatening condition, or one may develop based on the nature of the injury. The Protection and Rescue service would also classify the most severe injuries to the extremities as falling into this category; these injuries need not necessarily be life-threatening but are expected to result in severe and permanent functional impairment. All patients who, due to the nature of their injuries, must be intubated—that is, placed on mechanical ventilation—at the scene are also considered severely injured.

Examples: Injuries involving significant blood loss (such as liver or spleen injuries, fractures of multiple large long bones, injuries to major blood vessels, or pelvic ring fractures), severe traumatic brain injury with loss of consciousness, major amputations, severe chest trauma with respiratory failure (e.g., multiple rib fractures with extensive lung collapse), spinal cord injuries with paraplegia, and extensive burns requiring treatment at a burn center.