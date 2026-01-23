August is shaping up to be an extraordinary month: a total solar eclipse and a partial lunar eclipse are setting the stage for a month full of twists and turns. What’s coming to an end, what’s beginning—and who will suddenly find themselves in the spotlight?

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After an intense July, which ended with a “supermoon” on the 29th, it’s now time—during the waning moon phase—to wind down, take a deep breath, and relax.

August begins with a Pisces moon and already offers the perfect conditions for relaxing. But it’s also a time to reflect on your deepest longings.

What do you need to be happy?

On August 3, the planetoid Chiron enters Taurus, bringing you into contact with your deepest desires and your physical needs.

But Chiron also brings painful realities to your awareness, so that you can now see what you’re missing. A healing process can begin when you look where you’ve been looking away until now.

Let go of what's weighing you down

Pain subsides when you can let go of behaviors that aren't good for you and gradually free yourself from dependencies and addictive behaviors.

Chiron also strengthens your mindfulness and helps you take better care of yourself. You can come to terms with your weaknesses—and perhaps with other people as well.

If you doubt your ability to heal, surround yourself with people who support you in your recovery. And embark on a spiritual journey; train your mind.

Zur Person: Monica Kissling blue News Monica Kissling alias Madame Etoile ist Astrologin mit eigener Praxis in Zürich. Sie bietet Beratungen für Privatpersonen und Unternehmen an, hält Referate, leitet Workshops und ist Buchautorin. Seit 1987 ist sie regelmässig für Printmedien, Radio und TV tätig. Informationen zu aktuellen Anlässen findest du hier.

What has lost its significance?

A crisis of meaning may cause some uncertainty at the beginning of the month. At the same time, it deepens your search for meaning and helps you find answers to fundamental questions about life as the month progresses.

Where have you crossed your own boundaries? What don't you need anymore? What has lost its meaning for you?

The show must go on—or does it?

Allow yourself to step away from situations where you feel more stress than joy. Discover what makes your heart sing, and realign yourself accordingly.

What is truly important to you but hasn't been given enough attention so far? What qualities would you like to develop, and what skills would you like to strengthen?

Connect with people who inspire and motivate you—like-minded individuals, mentors, and role models.

Your Next Big Step

The lunar node axis is now in the zodiac sign of Aquarius-Leo, on the creative axis. This allows you to develop your creative side and reinvent yourself.

What do you enjoy? Where do you feel that inner fire? Follow your heart and allow yourself to be different from others—to be completely yourself.

Clarify everyday questions and responsibilities

In love, it’s all about everyday matters at first. Venus is in Virgo, creating tension with Lilith. Rigid ideas about how certain things should be can put a strain on relationships.

These can be seemingly trivial issues—things that bother you or your partner. For example, how household chores are divided.

Are your relationships based on equality?

However, stubbornness, lecturing, and making ultimatums won't get you where you want to go. It's better to clearly explain why a certain behavior isn't consistent with your values.

Conflicts arise especially when responsibilities are distributed unevenly. The Love Stars call for relationships based on equality. At the same time, it’s now particularly clear where equality is lacking.

A Focus on Toxic Relationships

Mars, too, will remain in the area of tension with Lilith until August 4, significantly intensifying power struggles in relationships. This is a critical time for relationships in which one partner exercises control over the other and severely restricts their life.

Conflicts can escalate quickly right now. It is important to avoid provocations, as even minor incidents can be perceived as such. Seeking shelter is the top priority in the event of a crisis.

Fighting by Unfair Means

However, unpleasant power struggles can also arise in the workplace during the first few days of August. Bullying can undermine team spirit.

Be vigilant and speak up when injustice occurs. Labor disputes that are flaring up now must be taken seriously and reported to the appropriate authorities.

In social circles, cancel culture could cause unrest. Unpopular people are simply ostracized. In what situations this is justified is a matter of personal values. Where should the red lines be drawn?

Connect with other people

On August 6, Venus, the goddess of love, moves into Libra. There, she brings balance, and things can settle down again. You can now connect with people who will accompany and support you.

The desire for harmony in your romantic relationships—as well as in relationships in general—makes compromise and mutual solutions possible.

Best Days in August 2026 August 7: Clarity, focus, commitment, discipline, perseverance, sense of responsibility (Sun trine Saturn).

Clarity, focus, commitment, discipline, perseverance, sense of responsibility (Sun trine Saturn). August 12–15: Clarification processes, the truth comes to light, insights, actions follow words, positive turns of events, new connections and networks, mediation and finding solutions, sound instincts, confidence, and new perspectives, creativity (Leo New Moon/Solar Eclipse, Mercury opposite Pluto, Mercury trine Neptune, Venus trine Uranus, Mercury sextile Uranus, Mercury sextile Venus, Mercury conjunct Jupiter). Summary created with

Spending time with loved ones makes your heart beat faster. Venus in Libra invites you to nurture your relationships and celebrate life.

A little luxury is okay

Libra is also the sign of beauty and the joy of life’s finer things. Now is the time to enjoy these to the fullest—and treat yourself to a little luxury. You can save money later.

Of course, luxury doesn't have to cost a fortune—on the contrary: time is also a luxury; care and love are the most precious gifts. Pamper your loved ones, not with a huge effort, but with ease and joy.

Consistent and determined

On August 7, the Sun forms a powerful connection with Saturn in the fire signs. This gives your drive a lasting impact. Your determination, discipline, and perseverance will be strengthened.

On top of that, you’re also more realistic again and realize that trees don’t grow to the sky. At work, you can now get things done: conduct important negotiations or sign contracts.

Watch what you say

Mercury, the planet of communication, enters Leo, where it aims to make the greatest possible impact with its words. However, Mercury finds itself directly in the field of tension with Chiron, which increases the risk of careless remarks.

Be careful not to hurt others with your words, and don't react impulsively if someone else's words hurt you. Taking a moment to pause and then having a conversation to clear things up is the best approach.

Illusions and Disappointments

Misunderstandings can also arise because of Venus, the goddess of love, who, caught between the influences of Neptune, can lead to deception. As a result, you might imagine something that the other person doesn’t actually mean.

These can be comments that make you feel insecure, but they can also be statements that you gloss over. Downplaying or trivializing are part of this dynamic, as are white lies—all with the goal of keeping the peace.

Light and Shadow

So make sure to be honest and communicate clearly. Unpleasant truths will come to light very soon anyway, because on August 12, Pluto, the god of the underworld, enters the picture—and with the skill of a detective, he uncovers what is hidden.

Anyone who has something to hide should expect bigger problems, because a solar eclipse will also take place on August 12. This is likely to manifest itself primarily in world events, since, according to tradition, such an event often brings rulers to their downfall.

A Spectacular Solar Eclipse on August 12

The Leo new moon marks the beginning of a particularly powerful lunar cycle, as it is accompanied by a total solar eclipse.

In Switzerland, the solar eclipse will be partially visible, with a maximum coverage of 91 percent, from 7:24 p.m. to 9:08 p.m.

In Switzerland and Germany, the last time such an event was observed was on August 11, 1999.

Leo New Moon on August 12, 2026 (total solar eclipse) Monica Kissling

In the Spotlight: The Lions

The zodiac sign Leo takes center stage during this solar eclipse. Leos are naturally self-assured and can successfully make a name for themselves through their creativity and positive charisma.

On the positive side, they are very warm-hearted, generous, and inspire others with their boundless energy. However, there are also Leos who act like kings and constantly need an audience to applaud their ego.

A Long Way Down

While the former are encouraged in their activities by the current Leo solar eclipse, the eclipse is likely to pose a problem for people who see themselves as the center of the universe.

In other words: They could be toppled from their throne, ruin their reputation, and lose their credibility—because they went too far.

The party is over

This solar eclipse serves as a warning against speculation and arrogance of all kinds. Megalomania can take on extreme forms right now, but its dark side is just as evident.

It becomes clear what isn't really genuine. Empty promises are exposed, and bluffers are unmasked.

Successful Negotiations

On the positive side, this solar eclipse is accompanied by some particularly favorable and uplifting celestial alignments. Mercury, the planet of communication, in particular, could hardly be in a more effective position.

In world affairs, influential players could therefore introduce new rules. In your personal life, you can take advantage of the stars’ favor to assert your legitimate claims.

Submit a Request

The stars boost your powers of persuasion, especially if you're an Aries, a Sagittarius, or a Libra.

As a Leo, you already have high standards, so you need to be careful not to go too far. Shy people, on the other hand—who usually get the short end of the stick—should muster all their courage, true to the motto, “Nothing ventured, nothing gained.”

Fluctuating Motivation

Mars, the planet of energy and assertiveness, enters the emotional Cancer, where it can only motivate itself to do something if it feels truly emotionally connected to it. You’re currently lacking the desire and energy to do things that don’t interest you much.

At the same time, Mars in Cancer helps you find your own rhythm. You’ll have a better sense of where your energy highs and lows are. Allow yourself to align with them.

Quick to take offense

Mars in Cancer tends to be somewhat moody. It intensifies emotional reactions, which isn't always well received. That said, Mars in Cancer isn't particularly confrontational, but rather passive-aggressive.

In other words: He subtly provokes others or uses his facial expressions to show when he doesn't like something.

Heightened sensitivity is also part of Cancer-Mars’s repertoire. You’re quick to take offense, tend to take things more personally than you should, and can be somewhat resentful.

In your personal life, you need to be especially mindful of others' feelings right now. And make sure you don't overreact yourself.

Challenging Days in August 2026 August 1–4: Relationship conflicts, jealousy, possessiveness, power plays and abuse of power, ultimatums, hurt feelings, cancel culture (Venus square Lilith, Chiron stationary, Mars opposite Lilith).

Relationship conflicts, jealousy, possessiveness, power plays and abuse of power, ultimatums, hurt feelings, cancel culture (Venus square Lilith, Chiron stationary, Mars opposite Lilith). August 10 and 11: Hurtful or unclear communication, weaknesses come to light, deceptions and disappointments, sugarcoating and white lies (Mercury square Chiron, Venus opposite Neptune).

Hurtful or unclear communication, weaknesses come to light, deceptions and disappointments, sugarcoating and white lies (Mercury square Chiron, Venus opposite Neptune). August 21 and 22: Relationship problems, frustrations, lack of appreciation, rejection, unfulfilled hopes and expectations, financial losses, breakups (Venus opposite Saturn, Sun at the South Lunar Node).

Relationship problems, frustrations, lack of appreciation, rejection, unfulfilled hopes and expectations, financial losses, breakups (Venus opposite Saturn, Sun at the South Lunar Node). August 28 and 29: Incidents, technical glitches, erratic weather, cancellations, schedule changes, restlessness, nervousness, irritability, emotional instability, rashness, unpredictable reactions, provocative remarks, unwillingness to compromise (Pisces Full Moon/Lunar Eclipse, Sun, Moon, and square to Uranus). Summary created with

Harmony for the Sake of Peace

The week of August 17 begins with some charismatic alignments. The conjunction of Venus and Jupiter is an extremely friendly and accommodating alignment whose primary goal is harmony. At the same time, Mercury and Saturn are boosting your mental clarity.

However, there’s one thing that’s unlikely to happen today: openly resolving conflicts. Under the critical influence of Mars square Neptune, we lack the courage to do so.

People now tend to hide or suppress disagreements—or voice them elsewhere, where it’s safe to do so. This is the case, for example, when you talk about your workplace conflicts at home in the evening but don’t resolve them at work.

Make a statement

As the week progresses, however, your courage will be bolstered once again by a powerful Sun-Lilith conjunction in the fire signs. This will especially bring out your moral courage.

So perhaps you’re now standing up for people who are disadvantaged, or for a cause that’s especially close to your heart. Speak up, because silence means acceptance and doesn’t change anything.

Identify the disruptive factors

By August 21 at the latest, it will no longer be possible to gloss over problems when Venus enters the area of tension with critical Saturn. Relationship conflicts will now inevitably come to the surface.

Issues in your relationship that have been bothering you for a while—but that you've managed to brush aside until now—need to be addressed. Do so respectfully, and be sure to offer specific solutions right away.

The advantage of Saturn is its clarity. In other words, once you finally clearly articulate what bothers you and your partner in the relationship—but also what you both appreciate about each other—the quality of your relationship can improve significantly.

Moderation is needed

Shortly before the Sun enters the zodiac sign of Virgo at 4:19 a.m. on August 23, it crosses the South Lunar Node while in Leo. So, the weekend of August 22–23 is all about letting go of unrealistic expectations—expectations of others, but also of yourself.

Be realistic—or, to put it in Virgo terms: be modest and humble. It’s not the big success in the future that counts, but the small steps you take right now.

Personal effort counts

To achieve your goals, daily discipline is more important than setting the bar as high as possible. Diligence, but also mindfulness regarding your health and setting clear boundaries, are key under the sign of Virgo.

On August 25, Mercury, the planet of communication, also enters Virgo, further urging you to exercise verbal restraint. So don't speak until you've thought things through thoroughly.

And don't make it too easy on yourself when creating content. Your own effort counts. So don't delegate everything to AI. Generic, run-of-the-mill content doesn't go over well these days. And quality trumps quantity.

Avoid micromanagement

On August 27, the Sun and Mercury meet in meticulous Virgo. This gives you a keener eye for details, but you shouldn’t get lost in them.

If you're in a leadership role, it's important to avoid micromanagement. Excessive control and criticism don't go over well. It's better to encourage others to take responsibility for their own work.

Even the best planning won't help

Even the best planning is useless when unpredictable Uranus comes into play! This is the case on August 28 and 29. Mercury and the Sun in meticulous Virgo are literally caught off guard by Uranus.

On top of that, there’s a full moon in Pisces, which indicates hypersensitivity and high irritability. Expect the unexpected—it could throw not only your schedule but perhaps also your emotional balance into disarray.

Technical malfunctions and outages of computer systems and train services, as well as unpredictable weather and severe thunderstorms with heavy rain, may also require changes to the schedule.

Pisces Full Moon on August 28, 2026 (partial lunar eclipse) Monica Kissling

High Irritability During a Full Moon

The Pisces full moon is accompanied by a partial lunar eclipse, which signals added intensity. People—and animals, too—are now particularly sensitive; they are, in a sense, seismographs that detect even the slightest movements.

Under these circumstances, it’s important to treat others with compassion, but also to set boundaries. Retreat to a quiet place or go out into nature when you’re feeling restless and everything becomes too much for you.

Otherwise, you run the risk of swinging from one emotional extreme to another. The borderline experiences you may encounter now should be positive and spiritual in nature.

Lunar eclipse briefly visible to early risers

This lunar eclipse will be visible in Switzerland, with the partial phase beginning on the morning of August 28 at 5:18 a.m. and maximum eclipse occurring at 6:13 a.m.

However, in this part of the world, the moon sets during the eclipse—and the sun rises at the same time.

Since the Moon will be very low on the western horizon during this spectacle, you’ll also need a location with a completely unobstructed view toward the west or northwest to be able to clearly see the peak of the eclipse before the brighter morning sky sets in.

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