More than 1,000 employees at OpenAI, Anthropic, Google, and Meta are sounding the alarm. They are warning of a potential loss of control over artificial intelligence and calling for an AI emergency brake. A test recently went wrong when an AI model went rogue on the internet.

A hacker attack carried out autonomously by AI during a test that went wrong recently sent shockwaves through the tech industry. (File photo)

Here's what it's all about More than 1,000 employees at leading AI companies are calling for measures to be able to slow down the development of artificial intelligence if necessary.

They warn that AI systems could soon begin to evolve on their own and, as a result, spiral out of control.

One of the reasons for the appeal is a test in which an AI model independently exploited security vulnerabilities and infiltrated third-party computer systems. Summary created with

More than 1,000 employees at leading AI development companies are calling for measures to be put in place to slow the pace of progress in artificial intelligence. They warn of a loss of control and call on the U.S. government to participate in international regulatory measures to manage the pace of development.

Among the 1,171 signatories to an open letter so far are leading researchers and executives from, for example, ChatGPT developer OpenAI, its competitor Anthropic, as well as Meta (formerly Facebook) and Google. They point out that software powered by artificial intelligence may soon be capable of evolving on its own.

"Real risk" of losing control

Already, much of the programming code in tech companies is written by AI software—but under human supervision. The moment when the development of artificial intelligence can be automated is considered a turning point. The open letter states that it is difficult to predict exactly how much this will accelerate AI progress. However, there is a “real risk” that the pace will “exceed our ability to understand or control the resulting systems.”

The letter states that coordinated international efforts are necessary because every country and every software company is under competitive pressure not to slow down progress in AI. It also notes that the technical means and regulatory framework for this are currently lacking.

The open letter follows a sensational incident, which is seen as a wake-up call across much of the tech industry. During a test, an AI model from OpenAI independently gained “access to the open internet” and then, on its own initiative, infiltrated the computer systems of another AI company. In doing so, the software acted like a hacker and exploited previously undetected security vulnerabilities.

Hacker Attack More Extensive Than Previously Known

The hacker attack is more widespread than previously known. Tech websites such as Wired.com and Hacker News report that when OpenAI’s autonomous AI agent escaped from its test environment, it not only attacked the open-source platform Hugging Face but also specifically stole third-party login credentials and hijacked at least four other online services.

The incident has already triggered political repercussions in the U.S. A bipartisan bill, the “AI Kill Switch Act,” has been introduced in the U.S. Congress to mandate emergency shutdown mechanisms for AI by law. OpenAI has since deactivated and encrypted the affected research prototype.