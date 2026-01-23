During a performance by Circus Knie in Bern, several motorcycle performers collided inside the steel sphere known as the “Globe of Speed.” One rider sustained minor injuries, and other performers were taken to the hospital as a precaution. By evening, everyone had been discharged from the hospital.

Here's what it's all about During the "Globe of Speed" motorcycle stunt, a rider veered off his designated lane.

Several of the eight motorcycles then collided inside the steel sphere.

One performer sustained minor injuries; all the drivers who were examined were able to leave the hospital on Sunday. Summary created with

A motorcyclist was injured during a performance by Circus Knie on Sunday afternoon in Bern. As a precaution, several other performers also went to a hospital for a checkup. According to a spokeswoman, all of them were able to leave the hospital on Sunday evening.

“There was a collision during the act because one of the riders veered off the designated track,” said Livia Longo, media assistant at Circus Knie, in response to a query from the Keystone-SDA news agency. She thus confirmed a report from an eyewitness who had observed the accident in the “Globe of Speed”—the motorcycle arena inside the circus tent at Grosse Allmend.

In this act, several riders on motorcycles circle inside a steel sphere and, according to the circus’s website, perform “risky maneuvers.” “It happened at the end of the act, when there were eight motorcycles inside the sphere and, in the end, they were all piled on top of each other,” the eyewitness continued.

“It was a driving error caused by a brief moment of inattention,” Longo added. None of the drivers from South America were seriously injured. All are doing “well under the circumstances.” According to the media assistant, one of the drivers had to be treated at the hospital for minor injuries.

No motorcycle rally on Sunday evening

The motorcycle act was the last number before the scheduled intermission. According to the media assistant, the show continued after the intermission. The motorcycle act was not included in the evening program. “However, the act is not being permanently removed from the program,” Longo added. All remaining performances in Bern will take place as scheduled.

After each performance, the procedures are discussed with the participating performers during a debriefing. “Of course, this incident will also be thoroughly reviewed and analyzed in order to accurately reconstruct the sequence of events and continuously review existing safety procedures,” Longo continued.