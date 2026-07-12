The two children of the blue News columnist love outfits and unique styles. She doesn't want to copy their looks, but there is one specific thing she does take inspiration from.

blue News columnist Michelle de Oliveria marvels at her six-year-old daughter's courage: She loves princess dresses just as much as camouflage. (Featured image)

Here's what it's all about Michelle de Oliveria is amazed by the courage of her two children: Her daughter (6) loves princess dresses just as much as camouflage colors, and her son (9) has long hair and wears black nail polish—all without feeling the need to conform.

The blue News columnist realizes just how much she herself still worries about what others might think of her appearance.

Inspired by her children's carefree spirit, de Oliveira makes a decision: From now on, she wants to wear whatever she feels like more often—including red lipstick on an ordinary day. Summary created with

My daughter is six years old and loves dresses, accessories, makeup, and just about anything to do with style and fashion. She has a clear idea of what she wears, when, and why, and what just doesn't work.

She often starts thinking days in advance about what she’ll wear for a particular occasion. At school, she has to wear the uniform that’s required for all students, but even there she manages to create her very own style with socks, accessories, and hairstyles.

One moment over the weekend, she’s wearing a ruffled dress modeled after Disney Princess Belle from *Beauty and the Beast*, and the next, she’s racing around in her pedal car wearing shorts and no T-shirt.

Michelle ist Journalistin, Yogini, Mutter und immer auf der Suche nach Balance – nicht nur auf der Yogamatte. Michelle de Oliveira Michelle de Oliveira In ihrer Kolumne berichtet die Autorin Michelle de Oliveira über ihre Erfahrungen mit dem Unfassbaren, aber auch aus ihrem ganz realen Leben mit all seinen Freuden und Herausforderungen. Sie lebt mit ihrer Familie in Portugal.

She loves nail polish and makeup, but she thinks it's just as great to dress up in camouflage with her brother, sit in the bushes, and spy on the neighborhood. She successfully pairs items that I think don't go together and proves me wrong.

The only boy with long hair

My son, who’s almost 9, has surprised me too—albeit in a different way. He doesn’t care much about clothes—“As long as it’s black,” as he says—or if there’s color, then please only on a soccer jersey. But one day he announced that he didn’t want to cut his hair anymore, but rather let it grow out.

“Sure,” I thought, just waiting for him to ask me to make an appointment at the hair salon. That was almost two years ago, and sure enough, his hair hasn’t seen a pair of scissors since then.

His red, curly hair now falls well past his shoulders. He is the only boy in his entire school who has long hair.

Not once did he complain that anyone there was making fun of him. Maybe we’ve finally reached the point where long hair on boys is no longer commented on by others children?

At some point, I asked him about it, and he said, “When I let a ball into the goal or miss a penalty kick in soccer, they already call me ‘you girl.’”

That's so annoying.

It also annoys him when someone on the street mistakes him for a girl. But cutting his hair off because of that isn't an option. The only reason he occasionally toots around with the idea is much simpler: it takes forever for his thick hair to dry when he blow-dries it.

"Yes, but black, and only on one hand"

The other day, I was painting my daughter’s nails when he joined us. “Do you want some too?” I asked, as I always do. Most of the time, he doesn’t want any. “Yes, but black (of course!) and only on one hand.”

I was amazed and kept painting.

I underestimated him here, too. I thought he'd want to take the nail polish off before school or scrape it off during class. Not at all: The polish stayed where it was until it eventually peeled off on its own.

I'm impressed by their courage to be different. But I don't want to copy my children's style or their creativity in putting outfits together—I want to learn something completely different from them: they are constantly reinventing themselves.

One moment a princess, then rock ’n’ roll, then all chic and en vogue again with slicked-back hair and glitter in the corners of their eyes, then soccer and painted fingernails. And tomorrow, something completely different again. I’d love to have that carefree attitude—just dressing exactly the way they feel like at the moment.

Red lipstick! What do people think?

I wouldn't describe my style as boring, but I still tend to stick to what I'm used to. Suddenly wearing something much more colorful or outlandish, or simply putting on bright red lipstick on a "normal" day—I really have to think long and hard about that.

I'm not the type to wear little to no makeup. And then, all of a sudden: red lipstick! What are people going to think? But so what—I'm learning from the kids.

People are way too preoccupied with themselves anyway, and they think about me a lot less than I imagine they do. And even if they do: they think, “Maybe someone will even make a comment.” Then it’s just annoying, like with my son. And it blows over.

Not every day is the same, and I'm not the same every day. I want to try more things and, just like my kids, choose whatever I feel like doing today.

In the end, it all comes down to that familiar thought: What might others think? I’ve been fighting against this idea for a long time. From now on, I’m going to let my children’s style inspire me.

So today I'm wearing red lipstick. Just because. To pick up my kids from school.

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