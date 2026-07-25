Narrow streets, centuries-old buildings, and a wealth of history: The tour operator Tourlane has named the most beautiful old towns in the world. Naples tops the list—Switzerland, on the other hand, only makes it to 36th place with Bern.

The narrow alleyway Spaccanapoli in the historic center of Naples stretches from the Spanish Quarter to the Forcella neighborhood.

The Most Beautiful Old Towns in the World 2026

The Most Beautiful Old Towns in the World 2026 Naples in First Place – Swiss Cities Far Behind

Here's what it's all about Naples tops the 2026 ranking of the world's most beautiful historic centers. Key factors include its UNESCO-protected historic center, narrow alleys, historic churches, and traditional craft workshops.

Córdoba and Avignon follow in second and third place. The top 10 is dominated by European historic centers, supplemented by locations in Mexico, Nepal, Vietnam, and Turkey.

Switzerland ranks only 36th, with Bern. The tour operator Tourlane evaluated 65 historic city centers based on criteria such as UNESCO designations, age, pedestrian-friendliness, and popularity on social media. Summary created with

Cobblestone streets, historic facades, and impressive buildings from centuries past give old towns their unmistakable charm. All over the world, they invite visitors to immerse themselves in a city’s history and experience its unique atmosphere. The tour operator Tourlane has named the world’s most beautiful old towns in a recent ranking. The top six spots are all occupied by old towns in Europe.

Naples has the most beautiful old town in the world

Old workshops, historic churches, and famous pizzerias define the cityscape of Naples. Narrow alleys, winding streets, and sprawling catacombs give the old town its unique character.

The cityscape is characterized by numerous small churches nestled among historic residential buildings. A particular highlight is Via San Gregorio Armeno, known for its traditional artisan workshops. This blend propels the UNESCO World Heritage Site to the top of the rankings and makes Naples’ historic center the most beautiful in the world.

In second place: Córdoba, Spain

The Mezquita-Catedral is a defining feature of Córdoba's historic center and is one of Andalusia's most famous landmarks. Image

You can also experience Roman history in Córdoba’s Old Town, which took second place. But Moorish and Spanish history are also unmistakable in this Andalusian city. Narrow alleys and flower-adorned courtyards alternate with tree-lined squares, such as the Plaza de las Tendillas and the Plaza de la Corredera. Travelers can continue their historical exploration in numerous museums and take a break at one of the many cafés along the way.

In third place: Avignon, France

The Pont d'Avignon on the Rhône is a landmark of Avignon, which was once the center of ecclesiastical power. iStock/KavalenkavaVolha

Avignon, ranked third, is also known as the City of the Popes. In the 14th century, this city on the Rhône served at times as the seat of the papacy. The city’s landmark is the imposing Papal Palace, which is one of the most significant Gothic structures in Europe.

Winding medieval alleys connect the city’s historic heritage with the distinctive charm of Provence. The Old Town, designated a UNESCO World Heritage Site, is also surrounded by a city wall that has been almost entirely preserved.

The Most Beautiful Old Towns in the World: Fourth Through Tenth Place In fourth place: Regensburg, Germany

In fifth place: Florence, Italy

In sixth place: Salzburg, Austria

In seventh place: Oaxaca, Mexico

In eighth place: Bhaktapur, Nepal

In ninth place: Hoi An, Vietnam

In tenth place: Istanbul, Turkey

Ranked next are: Dubrovnik (Croatia), San Marino, Cartagena (Colombia), Kraków (Poland), Warsaw (Poland), Sousse (Tunisia), Rome (Italy), Porto (Portugal), Fès (Mexico), and Graz (Austria).

Switzerland ranks 36th, behind Lisbon and ahead of Doha.

And how was the Old Town ranking compiled? For the analysis, Tourlane examined 65 cities with Old Towns worth visiting in five regions of the world.

According to the tour operator, the selection was made by travel experts with many years of planning experience. Factors taken into account in the evaluation included the number of UNESCO designations, the age of the old town, its pedestrian-friendliness, and its popularity on social media.