A new sensor quickly and accurately detects toxins from blue-green algae in Swiss lakes. It can already detect concentrations 40 times lower than the WHO guideline for drinking water, as initial tests in Lake Geneva and Lake Lugano have shown.

The sensor, developed by researchers at the Swiss Federal Institute of Technology in Lausanne (EPFL), detects harmful cyanobacterial toxins molecule by molecule, the university announced on Monday.

As soon as water temperatures rise in the summer, blue-green algae often spread rapidly in bodies of water. They release dangerous toxins—known as microcystins—that pose a risk to swimmers, dogs, and the drinking water supply.

Since there are over 300 different variants of these toxins, water quality monitors have faced a dilemma until now: While rapid tests provide quick results on-site, they can hardly distinguish between the individual toxin variants. Laboratory analyses, on the other hand, are highly precise but require specialized equipment weighing several metric tons, trained personnel, and a wait time ranging from days to weeks.

A Compact Measuring Device as the Goal

This is where the development by the research teams led by Matteo Dal Peraro and Tamar Kohn, presented in the journal *ACS Nano*, comes into play. At the heart of the sensor is a so-called nanopore—a tiny channel made of the protein aerolysin, which is just one nanometer wide at its narrowest point.

When an electric voltage is applied, charged particles flow uniformly through the pore. If a single toxin molecule travels through the channel, it blocks it for a fraction of a second. Since each of the different toxins slows the current flow to a different degree depending on its size and structure, a characteristic electrical fingerprint is created.

In the laboratory, the team was able to distinguish seven closely related microcystin variants with certainty using this method. According to the Forshends, the system is already effective at concentrations 40 times lower than the World Health Organization (WHO) guideline for drinking water.

Currently, water samples still have to be manually filtered and prepared before measurement. However, the researchers' long-term goal is to develop a portable measuring device that can be used directly on the shore or on a boat.