Over the past 75 years, only a handful of new monkey species have been discovered in Africa—but now a new one has been found. Yet the future of these animals in the Congo Basin is already under threat.

The monkey has glossy black fur, a long, curved tail, and a bright orange-cream-colored patch around its mouth and nose. The people living in the African Congo Basin call it “Likweli.” Researchers first encountered the species back in 2008 in a remote region of the rainforest—but it has only now been scientifically described as a distinct species.

A photo from 2008 was not conclusive enough to prove that it was a distinct species. Ten years later, the primate was sighted again, leading to further research. Genetic, anatomical, and acoustic analyses have now confirmed that the stump-tailed monkey, scientifically known as Colobus congoensis, is a distinct species.



1 / 2 Der Affe hat einen auffälligen orangefarbenen Fleck um das Maul. Image : dpa

According to a study published in the scientific journal *PLOS One*, the new species is most closely related to the black colobus monkey (Colobus satanas), even though the two species are separated by more than 1,200 kilometers of forest. The study was conducted by an international team of scientists from Florida Atlantic University, the Lukuru Wildlife Research Foundation, Yale University, the City University of New York, Lomami National Park, and the Frankfurt Zoological Society.

Just discovered and already critically endangered

Although it has only just been discovered, the future of this monkey may already be at risk: According to researchers, the animals live in a limited area in the Democratic Republic of the Congo and are facing hunting pressure and habitat loss. The research team therefore proposes classifying the newly discovered species as “critically endangered” on the IUCN Red List.

“The discovery of Colobus congoensis is both a scientific triumph and a sobering reminder that some of the Earth’s rarest creatures could disappear before the world even knows they exist,” said Kate Detwiler, a professor of biological sciences at Florida Atlantic University and one of the study’s authors.

Smaller than the others, different calls

According to the study, Colobus congoensis has a distinctive, mask-like appearance that sets it apart from all other known colobus monkeys. It is smaller than related monkeys—weighing about seven kilograms—and also differs from other African colobus monkeys in its vocalizations. Its deep, resonant calls are said to have a unique acoustic structure.

The researchers report that they also spoke with residents and hunters in the rainforest villages about the monkey to learn more about its distribution and behavior. According to the locals, the monkey is shy and rarely seen. Between 2018 and 2022, the scientific team recorded 114 sightings within an estimated range of just 1,700 square kilometers—an unusually small area for stump-tailed monkeys. The species appears to be naturally isolated by rivers and forest edges.

According to the scientists, the discovery highlights the importance of the species-rich Congo Basin. “Even in regions that have already been scientifically studied, entirely new species are still being discovered. This discovery underscores just how much biodiversity in the central Congo Basin remains unexplored and how this region continues to shape our understanding of primate evolution and primate conservation,” said co-author John Hart of the Lukuru Wildlife Research Station.

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