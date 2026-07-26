Despite thunderstorms along the Alpine ridge, Switzerland remains in the grip of a severe drought. In addition, another heat wave is expected starting in the middle of next week, according to data from the Federal Office for the Environment and the Federal Office of Meteorology and Climatology.

Since July 23, people have been talking about the “Dog Days.” This term, which derives from the constellation “Canis Major,” traditionally refers to the hottest period of summer. It lasts until August 23, as explained in a blog post by Meteoschweiz.

The dog days of summer will live up to expectations next week. While temperatures over the weekend were in line with the July average, an extraordinary heat wave is expected to return starting in the middle of next week, driven by the growing influence of a high-pressure system and subtropical hot air.

According to forecasts from Meteoschweiz, maximum temperatures of up to 37 degrees are expected in western and German-speaking Switzerland starting Wednesday.

Drought Persists

According to the Federal Office for the Environment (FOEN), the widespread drought is unlikely to ease despite some expected thunderstorms. Furthermore, there are still no signs of a prolonged, widespread period of rainfall.

The situation is particularly acute from the Jura Mountains through the Basel region and further into the Mittelland. Over the past 30 days, deviations of up to 70 percent from the normal value have been observed there. Significant precipitation is not expected for the second half of August either.

According to the FOEN, water levels in Switzerland’s lakes and rivers have continued to drop due to the drought. The lakes most affected are Lake Constance, Lake Walen, Lake Lucerne, Lake Zurich, and Lake Maggiore. In the case of Lake Maggiore, the water level has dropped by more than one meter since mid-June.