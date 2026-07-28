His greatest wish was to have children. But then he realized he was gay. Now, SRF sports anchor Olivier Borer has become a father after all. His son was carried by a surrogate mother in the U.S.

Short on time? blue News has the highlights for you Olivier Borer and his husband became parents for the first time six months ago.

Their son Naël was carried by a surrogate mother in the U.S.

In this interview, the 41-year-old SRF sports anchor talks about what it's like to become a father and why he wants to break the ice on the taboo topic of surrogacy. Summary created with

Olivier Borer, how are you?

I've been a little tired the last few days, but other than that, everything's fine.

Does your son Naël keep you on your toes?

Naël isn't the reason I'm tired. He's a good sleeper. Two days ago, though, he did have a somewhat restless night.

Was war los?

Full moon.

In January, you said in an interview that your son, who is now six months old, is a “beginner baby”: “He sleeps well, eats great, and has settled in wonderfully.”

That's right. Over the past few weeks and months, we've gotten more and more used to each other, and we're already working well together as a family. The fact that my husband and I are currently working part-time has helped with that. That means there's always at least one of us at home with Naël.

Are there any challenging moments, too?

Of course there are. In January, Naël had a bacterial urinary tract infection. It was so bad that he had to be admitted to the children’s hospital in Zurich for three days. There, he was given antibiotics intravenously. He was screaming his head off, and we stood there crying. It was awful.

Things might get a little hectic again soon: The first baby teeth start to appear around the sixth month of life.

Recently, Naël had been drooling a lot and constantly putting his fist in his mouth. So I thought his first teeth were about to come in. The pediatrician then explained to me that our son is now in the oral phase. During this phase, children put everything in their mouths. In the meantime, however, his first two teeth have come in.

"We've gotten to know each other better and better over the past few weeks and months, and we're already working well together as a family": Olivier Borer on his role as a dad. Photo: Rita Vollenweider

The weekly newspaper *Die Zeit* recently published an interview with Kim de l’Horizon. Kim is the first non-binary person to win both the Swiss Book Prize and the German Book Prize. Kim says, “Stepping out of line takes strength and courage.” How much strength and courage have you needed over the past year and a half?

A lot of strength—a great deal, actually. When I think about everything that’s happened over the past year and a half, it really moves me. But I’ve also regained a lot in recent months. I feel like my reserves are replenished again now, even though it’s been a complicated journey. The process of going public also took a lot of energy, even before Naël was born.

You could have been less outspoken about your surrogacy.

My husband and I made a conscious decision to take this path. We wanted to break the ice on the taboo topic of “surrogacy”. I think we were able to accomplish quite a bit—even though for a while I asked myself: Do I really have to do this?

You mean paving the way for people who are also interested in surrogacy?

I know I didn't have to do that. But I did it mainly for us. Today, I’m glad that I went public with our decision to start a family in September 2022 on the “Zurich Pride” podcast in September 2022. That way, I was able to set the agenda and had more or less control over how it was reported. Of course, there was also backlash and some pretty harsh comments, but that was to be expected.

On November 11, 2022, you and your husband became parents through surrogacy. How did you experience the birth of your son?

Everything was very unusual—until the big relief finally came. We flew to the U.S. more or less on the spur of the moment after we were suddenly told that our child would be born before the due date. After landing, we drove straight to the hospital. The mom-to-be was already in her hospital bed when we arrived. Naël ended up giving us another ten days before he was born.

Was the birth of your son the best day of your life so far?

It was a day full of magic. My husband and I were able to witness the birth in the delivery room. Yes, it’s the greatest thing I’ve ever experienced in my life, even though there were some difficult moments.

Would you like to tell us more about it?

The mom-to-be was having very strong contractions. There was a problem with the epidural, which hadn’t been administered properly at first. It had to be corrected. During that time, we left the delivery room to give the mom-to-be some space and time—only her partner remained by her side during that time.

I should perhaps explain this further: In the U.S., with surrogacy, arrangements are made in advance with the hospital regarding how the birth will proceed. It had been agreed that Naël would be placed on the birth mother’s stomach after the birth. Afterward, my husband was allowed to cut the umbilical cord before he came to see me for the first time. These arrangements are especially important in the event of an emergency. If a C-section had been necessary, it was agreed that we would leave the delivery room and only the surrogate mother’s husband would remain inside.

"For many years, my ideal vision of life looked like this: a girlfriend, marriage, children, building a house": Olivier Borer. Photo: SRF/Oscar Alessio

What were your thoughts when you held your son in your arms for the very first time?

It seems to me that the only reason I remember so much of what happened that day is because there are pictures of it. I’ll never forget the moment when I was able to hold Naël in my arms for the first time. Tears immediately welled up in my eyes as he lay there so calmly on me. That really surprised me, because he’d been a very active baby during the pregnancy. It took Naël quite a while after he was born to cry for the first time. I remember thinking: We made it.

Is it really true that you and your husband talked about having children 21 years ago, when you first met?

My husband even claims it was a good pick-up line to get me to engage in a deeper conversation after we'd started flirting.

Was it always clear to you that you wanted to have children someday?

Yes. I have a special connection with children. Sometimes I even feel like I have a gift for instilling a sense of basic trust in them.

At some point, you realized that you're gay. Did your dream of becoming a father burst like a soap bubble back then?

It was a disaster, and probably one of the reasons why I couldn't come to terms with being gay for a long time. For many years, my ideal vision of life looked like this: a girlfriend, marriage, kids, building a house.

When did the dream of becoming a father come back to life?

The dream continued to lie dormant within me. It first came back into sharp focus after I saw a documentary on Swiss television about a couple from French-speaking Switzerland who had had twins through surrogacy in the U.S. That was also the first time I’d ever encountered the topic of surrogacy. That must have been at least ten years ago. Later came the moment when I was allowed to put my niece, who was one year old at the time, to bed. When she looked at me with her big eyes, my desire to have children returned with unprecedented intensity. And I thought: I want to become a father, too.

What happened next?

Shortly thereafter, the SRF program “Familiensache” featured a gay couple from Bern who had become parents through surrogacy. I got in touch with the two men. They’re the reason Naël exists.

What did your parents say when you told them you wanted to become a father?

I can't remember the exact wording, but for my family and our friends, it wasn't really news. For everyone, it's kind of a logical step.

You’re a godfather to four children. The people around you knew you liked kids. What were their reactions when you first told them about the surrogacy project?

The reactions were nothing but positive. That’s surely partly because we’ve always included our family and friends in our journey. People almost expected us to become parents someday. A friend of mine put it particularly beautifully. She said she’d always imagined us as parents.

“I’ll never forget the moment when I was able to hold Naël in my arms for the first time. Tears immediately welled up in my eyes as he lay there quietly on me”: Olivier Borer. Photo: Rita Vollenweider

The surrogate mother in the U.S., you in Switzerland: Your son grew up thousands of kilometers away. How did you experience the pregnancy—that is, physically, mentally, and emotionally?

I found the pregnancy to be a very emotional experience—not least because of the great distance between us. We were in touch with the surrogate mom almost every day throughout the entire time. We also sent her a Swiss German message every week. She would play these for Naël so that he could get used to our voices while still in the womb and become familiar with Swiss German.

Were there any difficult times?

Of course. The expectant mother first came down with the flu during her pregnancy, and then she also contracted COVID-19. That was a real challenge for all of us.

Did you and your husband already imagine what life as a family might be like after the birth while you were pregnant?

To be honest, we thought life as fathers would be much more complicated. Our friends had warned us, saying that a baby who was already so active in the womb would probably be pretty restless after birth, too. So far, we’ve been lucky. And yet: Since Naël was born, our lives have been turned upside down. My husband and I have both asked ourselves several times: What did we do with our time before our son was born? Naël has brought us even closer together as a couple. And we’re realizing more and more that we’re meant to have a family.

Don't you miss having time to yourselves?

Not yet. But we also have a great privilege: Every Tuesday, the three of us get together and go on a little outing or attend parent counseling sessions together.

Before the birth, did you think about what kind of father you wanted to be?

I want to raise Naël so that he knows he can come to me with all his concerns and problems. I want to instill certain values in him, and—though many people don’t think I’m capable of it—I can also be strict. At the same time, though, I also want to be able to let go when the time comes. That’s already starting now. Our son still sleeps in the cot right next to our bed. But he’ll soon be too big for it and will move to a regular bed.

Have you also thought about what you liked about your father or what you'd like to do differently?

My dad is a role model for me in many ways, even though the situation today and the role of a father are completely different. It suits me much better. And you know what? My dad had to report for military training the day after I was born.

You signed up years ago at Swiss Television SRF and speak very openly about your personal life in the media. Why?

I have two points to make. First: If my public coming out makes someone’s life even just a little bit easier, then it was worth it. As a young person, I lacked queer role models. Today, thanks in no small part to social media, the situation is different. Nevertheless, I’m convinced it’s important to know a real person who is queer—even in your own community, in your own village, or in your own city.

And second?

Time and again, I feel like I’ve spent half my life hiding. And not because anyone told me I had to do it that way, but because I didn’t dare to step forward. That took a lot of energy. Now that I’m at peace with myself, talking about my life situation feels like a liberating release. And that feels good.

The second part of the interview with SRF sports anchor Olivier Borer on the topic of “surrogacy” will be published on Sunday on blue News.