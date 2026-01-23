Of the two bearded vultures released into the wild in the canton of Obwalden on May 25, only one has survived. One of the two young birds died about a week after being released into the wild.

Wild Animals Only one of the two bearded vultures released into the wild in Obwalden has survived

The Pro Bartgeier Foundation announced on Thursday that the bearded vulture, named Joschi, had been suffering from health problems. This was revealed by an examination of the carcass conducted by the University of Bern’s veterinary hospital. As a result, the weakened young male was unable to defend himself adequately against an attack by a fox.

Meanwhile, the Pro Bartgeier Foundation had good news about the second young bird released into the wild at Melchsee-Frutt, named Wildi. The foundation reported that the young male has developed well and took his first flight at 110 days old. He began seeking roosting sites outside the release enclosure at an early stage and is now foraging independently.

Wildi hatched on February 19 at the Haringsee Owl and Bird of Prey Sanctuary in Austria. Joschi was a few days younger and came from a Spanish wildlife center.

The Pro Bartgeier Foundation releases young bearded vultures into the wild to increase the genetic diversity of the Alpine bearded vulture population. When they are released, the birds are not yet able to fly. They learn to fly on their own, without their parents.