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In her book *Mitte des Lebens* (Midlife), Barbara Bleisch describes this phase of life as particularly happy. A conversation with the philosopher about growing older—and why crises make people stronger.

“I appreciate ambivalence and love nuances. Heat that prevents me from thinking straight, on the other hand, and eternal darkness—I’m not so fond of those”: Barbara Bleisch.

Bötschi asks Barbara Bleisch "Only those who are willing to lose can truly love."

Short on time? blue News has the highlights for you In her book *Midlife: A Philosophy of the Best Years*, philosopher Barbara Bleisch (51) describes this phase of life as a time of abundance and happiness.

The host of the SRF program “Stern­stunde Philosophie” explains in her book what really matters in middle age.

explains in her book what really matters in middle age. Bleisch's book has generated a lot of buzz and has been near the top of the bestseller lists for weeks.

"To this day, the narrative that middle age is a time of crisis prevails. But it can't be that this entire phase of life feels nothing but complicated for everyone," Bleisch says in an interview with blue News.

He continued: “I am convinced that many people cannot relate to this and are longing for a correction.” Summary created with

Barbara Bleisch, I'll be asking you as many questions as possible over the next 30 minutes. And please answer as briefly and quickly as possible. If you don’t like a question, you can also say “next.”

I'm curious.

Mountain or valley?

Mountains. I like the view from a summit and the fact that being on a mountain gives me a broader perspective. It gives you the chance to step back from issues that are getting too close for comfort.

Summer or winter?

Fall. I appreciate ambivalence and love nuances. On the other hand, I’m not so fond of heat that prevents me from thinking clearly, or endless darkness. I know from experience that cold weather and withdrawing into isolation aren’t good for me in the long run. What I do like, however, are nature’s spectacles—like when the sun breaks through the fog.

Hazel Brugger or Patti Basler?

Patti Basler. I love her new show and enjoy her political humor. I’ve seen Hazel Brugger perform live only a few times, but I’ve been following Patti Basler’s work for years.

When was the last time getting older actually felt really good?

(Thoughtfully) Getting older feels a little bit good almost every day—especially when I realize that, as I get older, I worry less about what others might think, and a lot of things have already fallen into place. Those are the moments when I realize that life experience is a beautiful thing—and how much I can benefit from it.

blue News About the Author: Bruno Bötschi Blue News editor Bruno Bötschi regularly interviews well-known figures from Switzerland and abroad for the Q&A segment “Bötschi Asks”. He asks them a whole host of questions—always direct, often funny, and sometimes even profound. And right up until the very last question, it remains unclear where this fast-paced back-and-forth will lead.

When was the last time you felt ashamed?

When I recently ate all the chocolates out of my husband's box.

You are 51 years old. Do you feel more or less ashamed today than you did in the past?

Less.

What did you think when you were told that "Spiegel" culture editor Tobias Becker said in an interview: “I read your book *Mitte des Lebens* on the train and had removed the dust jacket beforehand. I would have felt uncomfortable if fellow passengers had seen me with it.”

To be honest, I found that incredibly funny, because I hadn't thought of that until then. At the same time, it was yet another indication that there are people who find midlife embarrassing. That fact is one of the reasons why I wrote the book.

Is the *Spiegel* journalist the only person who found reading your book embarrassing—or have you received other reactions like that?

Not yet. After the interview with Tobias Becker, we actually had a funny conversation with my friends about which books would be too embarrassing for us to read in public. During the discussion, we reminisced about the time when the erotic film “Fifty Shades of Grey” was in theaters. Back then, you’d often see women reading the novel of the same name—but they’d wrapped it in packing paper just to be on the safe side.

Personally, it’s not getting older itself that embarrasses me, but the fact that I’m much older than most of my coworkers at the blue News editorial office. I don’t want to hear someone say someday: “Bötschi is always trying to act so young—he’s just embarrassing.” Do you feel the same way?

No—well, at least I don't think I'm always trying to look young. Maybe that's because I'm the mother of two teenage daughters. I can't think of anything worse than parents helping themselves to their own children's clothes.

But what does “acting young” really mean? The values and norms we associate with typical life paths today have changed and, fortunately, are no longer as rigid as they used to be. Age has actually become less relevant. But what I’ve also come to realize is that I’m suddenly in the minority.

What do you mean?

The media landscape is undergoing major changes right now. A striking number of people in their middle years are leaving journalism—for whatever reasons. And so it can happen that you suddenly find yourself part of the old guard and, at some point, realize that the intern could be your own child.

There’s something ambivalent about that. I don’t view it solely in a negative light—especially not when a company allows older employees to take on a senior role, meaning they’re given the opportunity to take responsibility for the next generation. I think that’s a beautiful thing.

Were there any other reactions to your book that you hadn't expected?

(Pauses for a moment) You're asking me some tough questions. I didn't expect my book to generate such a big response. Just a few days ago, my publisher received the first inquiries about licensing—specifically from China and Korea.

Your book has been near the top of the bestseller lists for weeks. Why do you think people are so interested in the topic of “midlife”?

To this day, the narrative that middle age is a time of crisis prevails. But it can’t be true that this entire phase of life feels nothing but complicated for everyone. I’m convinced that many people can’t relate to this and long for a different perspective.

“Getting older feels a little bit good almost every day—especially when I realize that, as I get older, I worry less about what others might think, and a lot of things have already fallen into place”: Barbara Bleisch. Photo: Mirjam Kluka

Perhaps that is why so many people are now happy that a book has finally been written that explores the positive aspects of midlife.

Yeah, who knows. It’s striking, anyway, how many people are currently thinking about the specific questions they face at different stages of life. A lot of books about aging and dying are coming out right now.

And a whole host of young writers are wondering how they want to shape their lives and what they should make of the meritocracy that the adults around them have modeled for them. In that regard, it seems to me that it’s time for us, too, to reflect on what shapes our outlook on life.

“In philosophy, the middle years of life are an unexplored area, in contrast to childhood and youth or old age and death,” you said recently in the interview with the “NZZ.” Could this lack of research be one reason for your interest in the topic?

From a philosophical perspective, midlife is a completely neglected stage of life. There are only two English-language publications that consistently focus on this stage of life—otherwise, it’s a wasteland. The question remains: Why do philosophers simply overlook midlife?

And did you find an answer?

A snarky response would be that the entire history of philosophy is nothing more than a narrative by middle-aged white men. All right, I told myself, so now here’s another narrative from a middle-aged woman. In my view, however, it makes a big difference whether I’m reflecting on topics like remorse and regret at age 25 or at age 45.

The reason I read the NZZ interview right away was the headline, “I just feel sorry for anyone who, at 50, thinks they’re still 30.” I thought you had something against feeling young even in middle age. But then I realized that your statement had been reported in a very simplified way.

Isn't that always the case with titles?

I hope not. In the interview, you say: “I feel sorry for anyone who, at 50, thinks they’re still 30 and haven’t gained any life experience.”

In the NZZ interview, I explicitly omitted the two words “simply” and “just.” The statement sounds almost malicious in the headline—and that wasn’t my intention. What I actually meant to say was that I don’t quite understand what we mean when we say, “I feel much younger than I am.” Often, we simply don’t want to admit how old we are.

But some people might also mean that our parents looked significantly older at 50 than we do today. There’s certainly some truth to that. Today, we allow ourselves to stay young longer in a certain sense. We’re no longer bound by the idea that we can’t skateboard at 50 or that we have to wear brown cardigans at 60. And that’s a good thing.

What don't you like about the statement "I feel much younger than I am"?

I’m reading more and more often that 60 is the new 30. Or that 70 is the new 50. And every time I do, I wonder where all the years in between have gone. We can’t just erase them without losing something. Because hopefully those were also years in which we didn’t just get older, but also had new experiences and grew from them.

When you talk about life experiences a person should have by the age of 50, what exactly do you mean?

There are so many things that are important in life, but which we can only come to understand through our own experiences—meaning we don’t learn them in school. For example, knowing how much it hurts to mourn the loss of a loved one. Or what heartbreak or homesickness feels like. We have to experience these things firsthand to know what they feel like and how to cope with these situations. Such experiences are important for our development so that we can become more self-assured as we get older—and so that certain experiences, as terrible as they may be, don’t throw us off course.

That's why life experiences are so precious.

That’s how it is. Everyone goes through situations that challenge them—moments when they think they won’t survive and will never truly be happy again. As we gain more life experience, we learn that this isn’t the case. That doesn’t mean, however, that bad experiences don’t leave scars—but they also make us wiser and help us make decisions later on, because we know more precisely what we want and what we don’t. Not least because we eventually realize that things are often made out to be worse than they really are.

Could the problems people face as they grow older perhaps also be related to the fact that we are becoming increasingly aware of the finiteness of life? Or, to put it more specifically: Are you more afraid of death today?

Yes, of course that has something to do with it. I myself am no longer afraid of death. Although I do find it very daunting to think about how many weeks I have left—based on average life expectancy.

How many are there?

A little more than 1,500 weeks.

That little?

At first, I thought that, too. And yes, in a difficult moment, a sense of dread can certainly come over you. I think life is wonderful. At the same time, though, I’ve also grappled deeply with death in the past.

Why is that?

I lost a very good friend surprisingly early in life. That really weighed on me and gave me a lot to think about. For many people, their first experiences with death don’t come until middle age—that is, when their grandparents or parents die. That’s why I understand that dying and death in the middle of life can seem threatening to us, but at the same time, it also allows us to get serious about what we want. After all, we don’t have forever.

Has your relationship with death changed as you've gotten older—for example, when you became a mother?

That's a funny question. I'd say that giving birth first and foremost changes your relationship with life. I'm giving a child the gift of life, and if all goes well, you don't have to let go of that life just yet. At the same time, there's something comforting about giving birth, because you see with your own eyes that life goes on.

This is a topic that the American philosopher Samuel Scheffler has also explored. In his book *Death and the Afterlife*, he asks how we would react if we knew the world were to end tomorrow. Scheffler argues that our lives would be completely meaningless.

"These days, we're no longer bound by the idea that we can't skateboard at 50 or that we have to wear brown cardigans at 60. And that's a good thing": Barbara Bleisch. Photo: Mirjam Kluka

After all, if we knew that the world would disappear without a trace when we died, we would be stripped of all the deep-seated desires that define our lives and that we truly care about. Why, for example, should we conduct cancer research if we know the world is going to end in five years?

Or why work to improve traffic flow in our own neighborhood or fight against racism in Switzerland if it will all be over soon anyway? We humans depend on things continuing and outliving us.

What would you have liked to know at age 18 that you know today?

If I had known that when I was 18, I wouldn't be who I am today.

When I was 18, I resolved not to become boring as I got older and to always go through life with my eyes wide open.

I didn't make any resolutions like that.

As a young adult, it annoyed me when people said, “I don’t do that anymore—I’m too old for that.”

What annoys me much more is the pressure in our society to do and experience everything a person absolutely must before they die. I’m a proponent of the freedom to choose not to do things, and I find it pleasant not to always feel compelled to try everything. But that doesn’t mean we should become more and more sluggish as we get older.

But?

One advantage of middle age is that we’re more likely to have the courage to consciously stop doing certain things—true to the motto, “From now on, I’m saying, ‘No, thank you.’”

For me personally, turning 40 was much harder than turning 50. How was that experience for you?

To be honest, my 30th birthday weighed on me even more.

Why is that?

Back then, someone I knew said to me, “Welcome to the club—now you’ve got a three on your back, too.” That didn’t sound particularly friendly, and in fact, it felt a bit like that to me, too, because at 30 I also had the impression that I still had so much to accomplish, but at the same time, I felt like time was running out.

Back then, I thought I finally needed a decent job and would soon have to decide whether I wanted a family. That’s why turning 30 felt much harder. I was happier at 40, and turning 50 wasn’t a problem for me. I threw a big party back then.

I threw a big party on my 49th birthday.

That's nice, too.

In Switzerland, the midpoint of life is just under 40 years of age. At the same time, people often say that happiness hits rock bottom at age 40. After that, things get better again. What do you think of this statement?

The studies by Blanchflower and Oswald are also quite old and not without controversy. Developmental psychologists now depict the so-called U-curve of life satisfaction—with its lowest point in middle age—as much flatter. Above all, however, social scientists have a different concept of happiness than we philosophers do. I always say that anyone who thinks a happy life consists primarily of deep satisfaction is mistaken.

In your opinion, what makes for a good life?

A good life is a life lived to the fullest, but that fullness sometimes also includes feeling sad, suffering losses, and feeling despair. This has to do with the fact that we humans are vulnerable beings, which means we can take risks in life—and, in my opinion, we absolutely should do so again and again. Only those who dare to take risks and are willing to lose sometimes can, for example, truly love.

Ms. Bleisch, now that you’ve taken a deep dive into the topic of midlife: Do you have any specific tips for blue News readers between the ages of 40 and 50 to help them navigate the U-curve of happiness with relative ease—or is reading your new book enough?

Anyone who reads my book will quickly realize that I haven’t written a self-help book. That’s why I don’t have any tips to offer right now. Philosophy can’t simply be distilled into a few tips or summarized. Rather, I believe it’s helpful to turn the helplessness we all feel from time to time—because life is a serious undertaking—into a shared endeavor, just as the philosopher Hannah Arendt said.

I also found inspiration for this idea in Miranda July’s novel *On All Fours*. In it, the main character decides to hold an “open-source day” in the future: a time to brainstorm together about how we can navigate life more effectively. That’s what it’s all about: Let’s start a conversation together and think about which experiences are important, what’s good for us, and what isn’t. I’m firmly convinced that this will make life easier for all of us.

By the way, I found my favorite quote in your book on page 141—there you quote Bertolt Brecht: “You can recognize good people by the fact that they become better when you recognize them. Good people invite you to help them improve, because how does one become wiser? By listening and by being told something.”

I'm glad to hear that.

What quotes about midlife do you particularly like?

I was inspired by all the topics and questions in the book; otherwise, I wouldn't have been able to write about them. But for me, the biggest revelation was the chapter about the splendor of life.

At the end of your book, you mention the British philosopher Bertrand Russell. In the prologue to his autobiography, published in 1969, he writes that he would gladly live his life all over again—unconditionally. Would you also not want to change anything if you were allowed to live your life over again?

In the book, I write that I wish I could die that way someday, too. Not least because I know that Bertrand Russell’s life was anything but easy. I actually believe that complicated and difficult events in my life have shaped me in a very significant way. At the same time, though, I sometimes think that certain difficulties could have been avoided—especially when I think of situations in which I’ve hurt other people and regret it in hindsight.

“Midlife—A Philosophy of the Best Years”, Barbara Bleisch, 272 pages, Hanser Verlag, starting at 24 Fr.

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