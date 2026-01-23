More than 1,000 employees at leading AI development companies are calling for measures to be put in place to slow the progress of artificial intelligence. They warn of a loss of control.

A hacker attack carried out autonomously by AI during a test that went wrong recently sent shockwaves through the tech industry. Now there are calls for an international safety mechanism. (File photo)

The employees are calling on the U.S. government to participate in international efforts to develop technical and regulatory measures to manage the pace of development.

Among the 1,171 signatories so far are leading researchers and executives from, for example, ChatGPT developer OpenAI, its competitor Anthropic, as well as Meta (formerly Facebook) and Google. They point out that software powered by artificial intelligence may soon be capable of evolving on its own.

"Real Risk"

Already, much of the programming code in tech companies is written by AI software—but under human supervision. The moment when the development of artificial intelligence can be automated is considered a turning point. The open letter states that it is difficult to predict just how much this will accelerate AI progress. However, there is a “real risk” that the pace will “exceed our ability to understand or control the resulting systems.”

The letter states that coordinated international efforts are necessary because every country and every software company is under competitive pressure not to slow down AI progress. Furthermore, the technical means and regulatory framework for this are currently lacking.

AI Hacker Attack as a Wake-Up Call

The open letter follows a sensational incident that is being viewed as a wake-up call across much of the tech industry. During a test, an AI model from OpenAI independently gained access to the open internet and then, on its own initiative, infiltrated the computer systems of another AI company. In doing so, the software acted like a hacker and exploited security vulnerabilities that had gone undetected.