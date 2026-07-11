A parasite is spreading across the United States. A particularly unpleasant and persistent intestinal illness has already been reported in 31 states. Fresh foods are the primary suspected cause.

"The parasite 'infects the small intestine and typically causes watery diarrhea with frequent and sometimes explosive bowel movements,'" writes the CDC. (File photo)

Here's what it's all about A microscopic parasite has infected hundreds of people in the United States.

This intestinal disease, caused by the parasite Cyclospora cayetanensis, leads to explosive diarrhea.

The source of the current outbreak and whether the cases are linked remain unclear. Summary created with

It is microscopic, but its effects can be significant: A parasite is currently circulating in the U.S. that has already infected hundreds of people and causes, among other things, explosive diarrhea. According to the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC), the parasite, known as Cyclospora cayetanensis, is not typically transmitted directly from person to person, but rather through food or water contaminated with feces.

“Cyclospora infects the small intestine and typically causes watery diarrhea with frequent and sometimes explosive bowel movements,” the CDC writes. The source of the current outbreak and whether the cases are linked remain unclear. According to the agency, if left untreated, the illness can last from a few days to more than a month.

Reports from 31 of the 50 states

Caitlin Rivers, an epidemiologist and researcher at the Johns Hopkins Center for Health Security, recently issued a warning about the parasite in a newsletter. In it, she writes that the outbreak is centered in the state of Michigan; however, the parasite has already spread to many other states.

The Michigan Department of Health announced on Friday that more than 1,500 cases had already been reported. According to the department, there are usually only about 50 cases per year there.

The CDC reported cases from 31 of the 50 U.S. states. However, that alone is not evidence of an actual outbreak in each case. In New York State, for example, 470 cases have been confirmed since May 1, according to the state health department. They stated that this is not a significant deviation from the number of cases typical for this time of year.

Fresh vegetables and herbs under suspicion

Cyclospora outbreaks typically occur in the summer and are associated with the consumption of fresh fruits and vegetables. These include raspberries, blackberries, strawberries, blueberries, basil, cilantro, sugar snap peas, snow peas, prepared vegetables, and various salads.

The parasites are excreted in the stool as oocysts—thick-walled spores that can survive for long periods outside their host. For this reason, they are not infectious when fresh in the stool, and direct transmission from person to person is unlikely. However, if food is contaminated with them, the parasites can enter the small intestine.

U.S. authorities warn that a cyclosporiasis infection is generally not fatal, but can quickly lead to dehydration. To detect the parasite, patients must submit several stool samples. Although case numbers generally rise during the spring and summer months, this year’s figures are higher than usual, according to the CDC.