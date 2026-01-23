According to researchers, a part of a SpaceX rocket is expected to make an unplanned impact on the Moon in August. The part in question is the upper stage of the "Falcon 9" rocket, according to, among others, U.S. astronomer Bill Gray and the U.S. space agency NASA.

About four years ago, news first broke of an unplanned collision between a rocket component and the Moon. According to researchers, a similar incident is expected to occur in August. (File photo)

According to calculations, the launch is expected to take place on August 5. SpaceX, the space exploration company founded by tech billionaire Elon Musk, did not initially comment when asked.

It is still unclear whether the impact will be visible from Earth. “I think it will be very, very hard to see, if not impossible,” said William Cooke, a manager at the U.S. space agency NASA.

According to the U.S. space agency, the NASA probe “Lunar Reconnaissance Orbiter” is scheduled to fly over the expected impact site a few days before and a few days after the expected impact. This could provide more information about the event. On January 15, 2025, the “Falcon 9” rocket launched the lunar landers “Blue Ghost” from the U.S. company Firefly Aerospace and “Resilience” from the Japanese startup ispace.

About four years ago, news first emerged of an unplanned collision between a rocket part and the Moon. Based on images from the “Lunar Reconnaissance Orbiter” probe, NASA researchers assumed at the time that it was a part of an old Chinese rocket, likely the launch vehicle for the “Chang’e 5-T1” mission, which had been launched into space from Earth in 2014. China, however, had rejected these reports. There have been several planned impacts on the Moon for research purposes in the past.