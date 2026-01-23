At least 120 families booked accommodations at a supposed vacation resort on the Italian Adriatic coast and paid in advance. Upon their arrival in Cesenatico, they discovered that the apartments did not exist. Several police agencies are now investigating.

120 families fall for it Perfect pictures, rock-bottom prices—but behind it all lies a brazen vacation scam

In summary At least 120 families booked what they thought were vacation rentals near the beach in Cesenatico online.

The professionally designed proposals led to offices and private residences rather than a vacation resort.

The municipality set up a help center and worked with hotels and campgrounds to find alternative accommodations. Summary created with

The suitcases are packed, the trip is paid for, and the kids are looking forward to the beach. But upon arriving in Cesenatico on Italy’s Adriatic coast, at least 120 families are in for a nasty surprise: the vacation rentals they booked don’t even exist.

The victims had booked accommodations online at supposed complexes with names like “Residence Andrea” and “Residence Angelini”. The listings promised well-equipped apartments right next to the beach.

Many travelers paid a deposit or the full cost of their stay via bank transfer before departure. It wasn't until they arrived that the alleged fraud was uncovered.

At the address provided on Via Pascoli, the families found neither a resort nor a front desk. Instead, there were offices and private apartments.

Real Photos for Fake Listings

At first glance, the ads looked professional. They included photos, phone numbers, a specific address, and even a dedicated website.

The photos, too, did not appear to be obviously fake or artificially created. They showed an apartment in the area that actually exists.

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However, this property was for sale and was not being rented out as a vacation rental. The scammers are said to have used the real photos to make a nonexistent listing appear credible.

The address provided also corresponded to a real building—though not to a lodging facility. Investigators are also looking into whether the identification numbers of other vacation rental providers were misused.

Low prices attracted families

Another draw was the unusually low prices. Even for stays during the summer high season, the apartments were offered at significantly lower rates than other accommodations in Cesenatico.

Many interested parties therefore acted quickly. When they tried to reach the supposed landlords by phone after arriving, they received no help.

Some of the phone numbers listed are even said to have connected to a real hotel in the area. The hotel had nothing to do with the fraudulent ads and was apparently listed as a contact without its knowledge.

City Sets Up Help Center

The large number of affected families triggered a local emergency in Cesenatico. Numerous people were stranded in the town with their luggage and children, without a place to sleep and without immediate access to the money that had already been transferred.

The municipality therefore set up a help center at the Palazzo del Turismo. There, the stranded travelers were provided with water, access to air-conditioned rooms, as well as information and assistance.

At the same time, the search for available rooms and apartments began. Hotels, real estate agencies, and campgrounds helped find alternative accommodations.

Some providers even provided apartments and mobile homes to the affected families free of charge.

Several police departments are investigating

The local police, the Carabinieri, the financial police, and the postal police are investigating the case. The municipal government also plans to file a complaint with the district attorney's office.

Investigators want to determine who posted the ads and how the alleged fraudsters obtained the photos, addresses, and contact information. They are also examining the payment flows.

It is also unclear how the fraudulent listings remained visible on booking platforms for such a long time and were able to reach so many customers.

The number of victims could rise further. The approximately 120 families currently known represent only a preliminary tally. More reports are likely to follow.